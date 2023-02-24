Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $55 Million for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Indiana

February 24, 2023

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $55,917,000 to Indiana from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through this year’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The funding will support Indiana communities in upgrading essential water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure that protects public health and treasured water bodies. Nearly half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans helping underserved communities across America invest in water infrastructure, while creating good-paying jobs.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering an unprecedented investment in America that will revitalize essential water and wastewater infrastructure across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Not only will these funds expand access to clean water and safeguard the environment, but more underserved communities that have been left behind for far too long will be able to access them.”

“This second investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to accelerate upgrades of critical infrastructure, especially in communities that are overburdened by water challenges,” said EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore. "Everyone should have access to clean water. EPA is proud to partner with Indiana to maximize the benefits of these resources -- including modernized infrastructure and increased resiliency to climate impacts.”

“This funding will be transformational to Indiana’s water quality infrastructure,” said Rep. André Carson. “I have long championed these types of advances in my role on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and by championing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which has made these funds possible. With over $55 million statewide, Indiana can make essential upgrades that will be felt for decades to come.”

“I was proud to support the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in order to improve the foundation on which our economy can grow and create new good-paying job opportunities,” said Rep. Frank Mrvan. “Thank you to the EPA for further advancing the benefits of this law to our water infrastructure system and enhancing the quality of life for everyone in our communities.”

Two examples of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding in action are in the cities of Huntington and Greenfield, Indiana. Greenfield closed a low-interest loan, in the amount of $76 million, through the Indiana Finance Authority’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) Loan Program to finance improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment system. By utilizing the SRF Loan Program instead of securing a traditional loan, Greenfield will save approximately $12.5 million in interest costs over the life of the loan. The Indiana Finance Authority’s SRF provided a $48,952,000 loan and a $2 million Principal Forgiveness Bond Anticipation Note to the city of Huntington to enable the city to make various improvements to its sewage system, which includes improvements to its wastewater treatment plant relating to sewage interceptors and disinfection. This project will also allow the city to continue to satisfy milestones included in its Long-Term Control Plan.

Today’s announcement is part of the $2.4 billion announced as part of the second wave of funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to invest in America. In May 2022, EPA announced the initial allotment of $1.9 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to states, Tribes and territories through the CWSRF. That money is supporting hundreds of critical water infrastructure projects around the country.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes over $50 billion available for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country between FY2022 and FY2026. EPA is committed to ensuring every community has access to this historic investment and has centralized increasing investment in disadvantaged communities within its implementation. This investment in water infrastructure is creating jobs while addressing key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls for strong collaboration, and EPA continues to work in partnership with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure that communities see the full benefits of this investment.

In addition to today’s announcement, the 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund allocations and program updates are forthcoming, pending the release of the seventh Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment. EPA anticipates releasing the information in the coming weeks.

The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding, and a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/cwsrf.