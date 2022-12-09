Biden-Harris Administration Celebrates First Year Accomplishments Under President Biden’s Federal Sustainability Plan

EPA joins federal agencies to release annual sustainability plan

December 9, 2022

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with other federal agencies, released their annual Sustainability Plans, to mark the first year of Executive Order (EO) 14057 on Catalyzing America’s Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability.

One year ago, President Biden delivered the most ambitious Federal Sustainability Plan ever by issuing Executive Order 14057 on Catalyzing America’s Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability. One year into implementation, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken swift action to make Federal Government operations cleaner, healthier, and more resilient while growing well-paying clean energy industries, creating jobs, and making the nation more economically competitive.

EPA continues to build on the progress the Agency has made toward achieving sustainability goals. As of the end of FY 2021, the Agency made substantial progress for its facilities and operations in the following areas:

55% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from an FY 2008 baseline,

41% reduction in energy consumption from an FY 2003 baseline, and

43.5% reduction in water consumption from an FY 2007 baseline.

EPA will continue to lead the federal government through fully implementing the requirements of Executive Order (EO) 14057.

Read the 2022 Environmental Protection Agency Sustainability Plan.

Federal Sustainability Plan 2022 Highlights include:

Achieved a record five-fold increase in light-duty zero-emission vehicle purchases from the previous year;

Announced the intent to buy clean electricity through the first-ever 24/7 100 percent carbon-free electricity tariff in the United States;

Established the first-ever Federal Building Performance Standard to drive building electrification;

Issued a plan for major suppliers to publicly disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related financial risks and set science-based emissions reduction targets;

Secured $5 billion through the Inflation Reduction Act to catalyze markets for American-made, lower-carbon construction materials; and

Launched the COP27 Net-Zero Government Initiative to extend U.S. international climate leadership.

One Year of Delivering Results

Through the President’s Federal Sustainability Plan and Executive Order 14057, the Federal Government will transform its portfolio of 300,000 buildings, fleet of 600,000 cars and trucks, and annual purchasing power of $630 billion in goods and services to:

Achieve a zero-emissions vehicle fleet and an energy efficient, all-electric building portfolio powered with 100 percent carbon-free electricity;

Boost the climate resilience of Federal infrastructure, operations, and supply chains; and

Foster a culture of sustainability within the Federal workforce, advance equity and environmental justice, and leverage partnerships to accelerate progress.

Over the past year, the Biden-Harris Administration has put the Federal Government on a path to save taxpayer dollars, support robust climate action, create thousands of jobs, and advance America's capacity to supply the goods of the future.

In the year ahead, the Biden-Harris Administration will continue to leverage the Federal Government’s scale and procurement power to lead by example in tackling the climate crisis in ways that grows good jobs and industries for America’s workers. The Biden-Harris Administration looks forward to working through its vast network to deliver the cost savings and pollution reductions that American taxpayers deserve.