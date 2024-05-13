Biden-Harris Administration Marks 2024 Infrastructure Week as $11.5 Billion in Water Infrastructure Investments Reach State Finance Programs Across the Country Through Investing in America Agenda

May 13, 2024

WASHINGTON – Today, May 13, as the Biden-Harris Administration kicks off Infrastructure Week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency highlighted the more than $11.5 billion in water infrastructure funding available for states this year through the FY24 State Revolving Fund programs, under President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. Thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, communities across the country have access to unprecedented funding through the State Revolving Fund (SRF) programs for priority water infrastructure projects that upgrade aging water mains and pumps, replace toxic lead pipes, address per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and improve community resilience to climate change impacts like flooding.

“Water infrastructure is a critical part of our daily lives. It delivers clean, safe drinking water; it collects and treats wastewater and it helps to manage floodwater and drought impacts,” said EPA Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott. “Maintaining and upgrading water infrastructure is essential to protecting public health and the environment, and it creates family-sustaining jobs. That is the win-win that EPA is delivering to communities through $11.5 billion for water under President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.”

Communities across the country are facing water infrastructure challenges. Many cities and towns have aging water infrastructure – old, broken, or toxic lead pipes carrying drinking water and wastewater treatment plants in need of major upgrades. Some communities need to upgrade their drinking water systems to reduce contaminants like PFAS while others struggle to maintain adequate stormwater infrastructure to effectively manage flood impacts from climate change.

In 2024, EPA has announced a number of investments for the SRF programs. Funding for the SRF programs has been allotted to the states, who then provide financial assistance to communities in their states for critical water infrastructure projects. This year, EPA has announced a total of $8.8 billion for both the Clean Water SRF and the Drinking Water SRF from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Nearly half of this funding is dedicated to support disadvantaged communities and does not have to be paid back, ensuring that this historic funding flows to communities that need it most. These programs are part of President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative which set a goal that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal climate, clean energy, and other covered investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments are in addition to the annual appropriations for the SRF programs. This year, the base program allotments provided to the states through the Clean Water SRF total $824 million and for Drinking Water SRF total $466 million. Combined, EPA’s SRF investment in 2024 is more than $11.5 billion. View a chart that outlines all of the 2024 SRF investments on EPA’s Water Infrastructure website.

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Action

Since 2022, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has injected almost $25 billion into water infrastructure projects across the country, protecting public health, preserving water resources, and creating jobs. To view stories about how the unpreceded investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are transforming communities across the country, visit EPA’s new Investing in America’s Water Infrastructure Storymap. To read more about some additional projects that are underway, see EPA’s recently released Quarterly Report on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funded Clean Water and Drinking Water SRF projects and explore the State Revolving Funds Public Portal.

Background

The Drinking Water State Revolving Funds and the Clean Water State Revolving Funds have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing more than $229 billion in low-cost financing for local projects across America. The SRF programs are critically important programs for investing in the nation’s water infrastructure. They are designed to generate significant and sustainable water quality and public health benefits across the country. Their impact is amplified by the growth inherent in a revolving loan structure – payment of principal and interest on loans made are available to address future needs.

For more information, including state-by-state allotment of 2024 funding, and a breakdown of EPA State Revolving Fund funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund website and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund website.