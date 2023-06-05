Canadian Wildfires Prompt Poor Air Quality Alert for Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont on June 6, 2023

June 5, 2023

BOSTON – New England state air quality forecasters are predicting air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, due to elevated concentrations of fine particle air pollution due to wildfires in Quebec and Northern Ontario. Areas predicted to exceed the Federal air quality standard for 24-hour particle pollution level concentrations on June 6 are:

Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire (central, south and western parts of the state), Rhode Island, and Vermont.

EPA and state forecasters are predicting that the smoke will linger in New England for a few days. These locations are subject to change, so please refer to EPA New England's AQI Air Quality Index for current air quality conditions and forecasts across New England.

Hazy skies, reduced visibility, and the odor of burning wood is very likely as the smoke plumes are transported over the region. During the times that significant smoke is in your area, it is recommended that people with pre-existing medical conditions remain indoors with windows closed while circulating indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.

Exposure to elevated fine particle pollution levels can affect both your lungs and heart which may cause breathing problems, aggravate asthma, and other pre-existing lung diseases. When particulate matter levels are elevated, people should refrain from strenuous outdoor activity, especially sensitive populations such as children and adults with respiratory problems.

Everyone can take steps to keep air emissions down during air quality advisory days. As climate change increases the probability of unseasonably warm weather, these kinds of air quality events are predicted to increase in frequency. Communities already vulnerable and overburdened will also be impacted by these kinds of events.

