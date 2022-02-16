Chemical Hazard Reporting & Planning Enforcement Actions by EPA Region 10 in 2021

February 16, 2022

Seattle (February 16, 2022) – In 2021 the Region 10 office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – which enforces federal environmental laws in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington – completed the following six enforcement cases for violations of Section 312 of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act.

EPCRA provides the public and local governments with information concerning potential chemical hazards present in their communities and supports emergency planning efforts at the state and local levels. Under EPCRA Section 312, a company must submit an annual report for each facility which stores quantities of hazardous substances on site at or above reporting thresholds. EPA initiated the cases below in response to each company’s failure to report the presence of threshold quantities of hazardous substances. These settlements are part of EPA’s nationwide campaign to protect communities by reducing or eliminating accidental releases at industrial and chemical facilities sited in or near neighborhoods disproportionately affected by industrial pollution.

Quote from Ed Kowalski, Director of EPA Region 10’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division: “Facilities that use hazardous chemicals have a special obligation to understand and carefully follow regulations designed to protect people and our communities from potentially catastrophic consequences of accidents.”

IDAHO

Northwest Gas Processing of New Plymouth

On June 22, 2021, EPA Region 10 issued a consent agreement and final order to Northwest Gas Processing, managed by Snake River Oil and Gas, for violations of EPCRA at its gas processing facility located in New Plymouth. The facility stores three hazardous substances over the reporting threshold. The company paid a penalty of $12,500.

WASHINGTON

1st Propane of Blaine

On July 8, 2021, EPA Region 10 issued an expedited settlement agreement and final order to 1st Propane of Whatcom County, Inc. dba Economy Propane for violations of EPCRA at its facility in Blaine. The facility stores one hazardous substance over the reporting threshold. The company paid a penalty of $5,000.

Rainier Flight Services of Renton

On May 25, 2021, EPA Region 10 issued an expedited settlement agreement and final order to Rainier Flight Services for violations of EPCRA at its facility located in Renton. The facility stores one hazardous substance over the reporting threshold. The company paid a penalty of $5,000.

Pro-Flight Aviation, Inc. of Renton

On September 24, 2021, EPA Region 10 issued an expedited settlement agreement and final order to Pro-Flight Aviation, Inc. for violations of EPCRA at its facility located in Renton. The facility stores two hazardous substances over the reporting threshold. The company paid a penalty of $5,000.

Atwood Adhesives, Inc. of Seattle

On May 21, 2021, EPA Region 10 issued an expedited settlement agreement and final order to Atwood Adhesives, Inc. for violations of EPCRA at its facility located in Seattle. The facility stores two hazardous substances over the reporting threshold. The company paid a penalty of $5,000.

Blue Star Gas of Tukwila

On June 3, 2021, EPA Region 10 issued an expedited settlement agreement and final order to Blue Star Gas for violations of EPCRA at its facility located in Tukwila. The facility stores one hazardous substance over the reporting threshold. The company paid a penalty of $5,000.