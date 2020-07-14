An official website of the United States government.

Cincinnati Enquirer: Under President Trump, Americans are breathing cleaner air

07/14/2020
Cincinnati Enquirer

By: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler
July 14, 2020

As the country begins to reopen, and we enjoy the summer weather, it’s worth taking a moment to appreciate the dramatically improved physical environment in which we are living in 2020. This is especially true across the Midwest, where so much of America’s economic history, innovation and industrialization has taken place.

