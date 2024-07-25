City of Springfield, Mass., selected to receive a nearly $20 million Environmental and Climate Justice Community Change Grant

EPA announces initial selections from $2 billion Inflation Reduction Act program—the largest single environmental justice investment in history—delivered by President Biden's Investing in America agenda

July 25, 2024

BOSTON (JULY 25, 2024)— Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that the City of Springfield, and its partner Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts, were selected to receive nearly $20 million in funding to help disadvantaged communities tackle environmental and climate justice challenges through projects that reduce pollution, increase community climate resilience, and build community capacity. Made possible by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, the Community Change Grants Program is the single largest investment in environmental and climate justice in history. The funding announcement today is the first tranche of nearly $2 billion from the program that was designed based on community input to award grants on a rolling basis.

These selected applications are the first to come under the Community Change Grants Program's rolling application process. Informed by robust stakeholder engagement and community feedback, the innovative rolling application process will ensure that applicants have ample time to prepare and take advantage of this historic resource. The Community Change Grants Program Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), administered through EPA's Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, is still accepting applications through November 21, 2024. EPA will continue to review applications and announce selections on a rolling basis.

"Our ability to deliver tangible results for communities depends on listening to them and developing innovative solutions through inclusive stakeholder engagement," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Today, thanks to President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, EPA has selected the first cohort of community partnerships to solve emerging and longstanding environmental and climate justice challenges."

"The City of Springfield and its residents have shared their vision for change—retrofitting homes and removing lead hazards, converting city buildings to clean energy and expanding the tree canopy, and investing in community solar and workforce training programs. Today we are helping to turn that vision into a reality by providing the community with the necessary resources to make that happen," said EPA Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "This funding from the Inflation Reduction Act is a pivotal step in meeting our commitment to environmental and climate justice across New England. By listening to and collaborating with communities, we are ensuring that the benefits of this historic investment reach those who need it most."

"With this nearly $20 million grant, Springfield will be able invest in safer and more resilient homes, restart its electric bikeshare program, plant hundreds of new trees, and so much more. All thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration's Inflation Reduction Act and my 15% minimum tax on big corporations," said U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

"Residents and advocates in Springfield are taking action to undo generations of pollution, and bringing to life a vision for the future that includes clean air to breathe, safe housing to live in, and green, renewable energy to power it all," said U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey. "Their coalition of community organizations, local government agencies, and those most affected by environmental injustice embodies the mission of the Community Change Grant Program, coming together to get the job done. I thank the EPA for awarding nearly $20 million from the Inflation Reduction Act, which I fought hard for in Congress, to directly enable community-led action in Western Massachusetts."

"My administration is proud of our collaborative efforts, led by our Development Services Division, along with other city departments and dedicated partner agencies, to receive this significant grant award. On behalf of our Springfield, thank you to the EPA for selecting us for this nearly $20 million grant. This funding, which was made possible thanks to President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, the largest climate investment in our nation's history, will provide tangible benefits to our community including improved indoor and outdoor air quality and reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions," said City of Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno. "I am also grateful to Congressman Neal for his continued leadership and advocacy on behalf of our Springfield and his support of our application for an EPA Community Change Grant. This is a critical time for cities like our Springfield to continue our efforts to reduce pollution and enhance our climate resilience, and also address environmental and climate justice challenges. Springfield has a long history of being a regional leader in successful and effective climate action and we are looking forward to continuing to build upon our resilience."

"We are building on our decades of collaboration with the City of Springfield on various community health issues and at this pivotal point addressing climate change. Together we will deepen strategies that are already in place and determined critical by community members as well as innovate new opportunities that will advance Springfield's commitment to climate justice," said Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts Executive Director Jessica Collins. "We are excited and honored to be funded to partner with the Live Well Springfield coalition members, the City of Springfield and so many Springfield organizations in this project. We feel sure that our collaborative efforts will inform national action."

Track I of the program, Community-Driven Investments for Change, is expected to award approximately $1.96 billion for 150 projects of $10-20 million each. Track I applicants will implement community-scale projects to address environmental and climate justice challenges. The City of Springfield's application has been selected under Track I, and is the only selectee from New England in this initial selection cohort:

Nearly $20 million to the City of Springfield and to the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts for "Green and Resilient Springfield." The selectees will support the transformation of a post-industrial city toward resilience with this multi-faceted project. They will invest in a community solar project; retrofit 30 one- to four-unit homes to reduce energy use and improve indoor air quality; and complete home rehabilitation projects to remove lead and other pollution hazards. They will convert two city-owned buildings to non-grid clean energy sources and expand their use as community resilience hubs and emergency shelter locations. They also will expand tree canopy by planting 1,500 trees; restart a city e-bikeshare program; support a workforce development program for HVAC-R technicians; and complete other activities.

Track II, Meaningful Engagement for Equitable Governance, is expected to award approximately $40 million for 20 projects for $1-3 million each. Track II applicants will facilitate individual and community participation in governmental decision-making processes.

See the full listing of the initial 21 organizations receiving a CCGP grant and learn more about CCGP.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides $3 billion to EPA to award grants that help disadvantaged communities and offer technical assistance. With these grants, EPA is delivering on this mission.

The Community Change Grants also deliver on President Biden's commitment to advance equity and justice throughout the United States through his Justice40 Initiative to ensure that 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments go to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

The Community Change Grants Program is still accepting applications through November 21, 2024, so EPA encourages applicants to submit applications as soon as they completely meet the NOFO requirements. EPA will be making additional selections on a rolling basis for the remainder of 2024.

EPA also encourages interested applicants to apply for technical assistance as soon as possible, as the last day to request new technical assistance is August 16, 2024.

Read the Community Change Grants NOFO here: https://www.epa.gov/inflation-reduction-act/inflation-reduction-act-community-change-grants-program.

To learn more about the Community Change Grants and Technical Assistance: https://www.epa.gov/inflation-reduction-act/inflation-reduction-act-community-change-grants-program

To learn more about environmental justice at EPA, visit: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice

For up-to-date information about the NOFO, including information on the webinars, subscribe to the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights' listserv by sending a blank email to: join-epa-ej@lists.epa.gov. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter): @EPAEnvJustice.