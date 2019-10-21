News Releases from Region 05

Cleanup Begins at Joliet Chemical Fire Site in Will County, Illinois

Contact Information: Adrian Palomeque (palomeque.adrian@epa.gov) 312-353-2035

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA088

CHICAGO (October 21, 2019) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached an agreement with owners of MPG Industries Inc. of Will County, Illinois, to clean its chemical plant destroyed by a large fire in August.

EPA begins overseeing the removal of debris and chemicals located throughout the plant as well as contaminated soil from neighboring properties. Drinking water wells around the site will be sampled to check for possible contamination.

Last week, a team of specialized contractors hired by the plant owner began staging equipment in preparation for the upcoming cleanup work. Cleanup work at the plant is beginning this week. Licensed haulers will begin transporting scrap metal and waste chemicals to EPA-approved treatment, recycling and disposal facilities. During the cleanup, EPA will conduct air monitoring to ensure the public’s protection. EPA is coordinating with the state of Illinois, Will County, and New Lenox on the cleanup. EPA anticipates the cleanup will be completed by the end of the year.



For more information, please visit: https://response.epa.gov/jolietchemicalfire.

