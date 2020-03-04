News Releases from Region 01

Companies in Massachusetts correct Clean Water Act violations under settlements with EPA

Contact Information: John Senn (senn.john@epa.gov) (617) 918-1019

BOSTON – Two Massachusetts companies have agreed to come into compliance with federal regulations meant to prevent oil pollution under settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The companies have both created oil spill prevention plans, helping ensure that the environment in the communities where they operate is better protected from damaging oil spills.

Under to the agreements with EPA, the companies— Lawrence Lynch Corp. of Falmouth and Fed Corp. of Dedham—will each pay $3,000 penalties. The companies also agreed to quickly correct violations of the Oil Pollution Prevention regulations under the federal Clean Water Act. These companies have oil storage capacity in quantities large enough that they are required by the federal regulations to put in place Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasure plans to prevent spills and to minimize damage from oil spills.

"Due to the harm oil spills can cause to public health and the environment, every effort must be made to prevent oil spills and to clean them up promptly once they occur," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel. "Companies that store oil have a responsibility to follow laws that are meant to protect the public and the environment."

Federal oil spill prevention, control, and countermeasure rules provide requirements for businesses that store oil and prevent oil discharges that can affect nearby water resources.

The cases include the following: