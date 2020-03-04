News Releases from Region 01
Companies in Massachusetts correct Clean Water Act violations under settlements with EPA
BOSTON – Two Massachusetts companies have agreed to come into compliance with federal regulations meant to prevent oil pollution under settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The companies have both created oil spill prevention plans, helping ensure that the environment in the communities where they operate is better protected from damaging oil spills.
Under to the agreements with EPA, the companies— Lawrence Lynch Corp. of Falmouth and Fed Corp. of Dedham—will each pay $3,000 penalties. The companies also agreed to quickly correct violations of the Oil Pollution Prevention regulations under the federal Clean Water Act. These companies have oil storage capacity in quantities large enough that they are required by the federal regulations to put in place Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasure plans to prevent spills and to minimize damage from oil spills.
"Due to the harm oil spills can cause to public health and the environment, every effort must be made to prevent oil spills and to clean them up promptly once they occur," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel. "Companies that store oil have a responsibility to follow laws that are meant to protect the public and the environment."
Federal oil spill prevention, control, and countermeasure rules provide requirements for businesses that store oil and prevent oil discharges that can affect nearby water resources.
The cases include the following:
- Lawrence Lynch Corp. agreed to pay a $3,000 penalty and address violations of the Oil Pollution Prevention regulations at its asphalt and paving manufacturing facility. The company agreed to submit an amended spill prevention plan that addresses deficiencies identified in a September 2019 inspection by EPA. The plan will include a schedule that includes constructing any necessary containment, such as asphalt cement tanks.
- Fed Corp. agreed to pay a $3,000 penalty and correct violations of the Oil Pollution Prevention regulations by preparing a spill prevention plan that it then submitted to EPA in August 2019. Fed Corp. is a general contractor with a focus on underground utility installation, site preparation, and roadway construction for public agencies and municipalities in Massachusetts.