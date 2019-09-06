News Releases from Region 01

Cornell Pond Fishing Derby Cancelled

North Dartmouth, Mass. event had been scheduled for Sat. Sept. 14

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) (617) 918-1017

BOSTON – In consultation with local officials, EPA is cancelling the Cornell Pond Fishing Derby for 2019. The derby, held annually in North Dartmouth, Mass., had been scheduled for the morning of Saturday, September 14.

Due to the presently elevated risk of the mosquito-borne illness Triple E (EEE) across the state of Massachusetts, EPA, after further discussion with representatives of the Town of Dartmouth, including public health officials, has decided to cancel the Cornell Pond Fishing Derby.

The activities at the fishing derby, which would have participants spending multiple hours near the pond, posed an elevated risk of exposure to mosquitoes. EPA agrees with local officials that it is unnecessary to hold this outdoor event given the current concerns about Triple E in portions of Massachusetts.

Cornell Pond is downstream of the Re-Solve Inc. Superfund Site, and the annual fishing derby is part of EPA's community outreach for the site. The Re-Solve Inc. site is on North Hixville Road in North Dartmouth and was listed as a Superfund Site in 1983 when extensive PCB and volatile organic compounds were discovered in the soil and groundwater.

