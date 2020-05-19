Correcting the Record: EPA Administrator Responds to Inaccurate "Staff Report"

In response to Sen. Tom Carper's misleading staff report, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler has issued the following statement:

This staff report is nothing more than a pandemic of political propaganda. The truth is EPA has been a part of President Trump’s comprehensive “whole of the government” response to effectively address the coronavirus pandemic while continuing to protect human health and the environment. Every EPA office has been working wholeheartedly in the President’s fight against COVID-19. Some examples include:

Expanding the list of disinfectants the American public can use against COVID-19. On March 5th there were 60 EPA-approved products and now there are over 400 products.

I am proud of our agency’s efforts throughout this pandemic and nothing a politician says can diminish the hard work from our entire team.