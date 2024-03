Digital Media Kit for EPA funding announcement for Chesapeake Bay Program

March 27, 2024

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is hosting a ceremony alongside federal, state, and local leaders to announce historic funding selections under President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to implement local projects to restore the Chesapeake Bay and advance environmental justice.

In August 2023, EPA announced it was seeking applications from eligible community-based organizations for funding opportunities through the EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program Office to administer the innovative nutrient and sediment reduction grant program, small water grant program, and community capacity building grant program. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these requests for applications marked the largest single investment in local assistance in the history of the EPA Chesapeake Bay Program Office.

Press Kit Attachments: