Doug Benevento Nominated as EPA Deputy Administrator

WASHINGTON (February 13, 2020) — Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intention to nominate Douglas H. Benevento as deputy administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Doug Benevento has spent much of his career working to help protect the environment. He served as EPA Region 8 Administrator from October 2017 through March 2019. He then moved to EPA Headquarters where he has served as Senior Counselor for Regional Management and State Affairs and later as Associate Deputy Administrator. He was previously executive director for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, where he managed the state’s environmental and public health programs. He also served as the Department’s director of environmental programs, where he managed the state’s air, water, waste, and consumer protection programs. From 2010 until 2017, Mr. Benevento was working on energy and environmental issues in the private sector at Xcel Energy in various roles, and practiced law at Greenberg Traurig. He also has a wonderful wife, Gwen and two daughters Anna and Kate.

"I have known and worked with Doug for many years and he is uniquely qualified for this important position," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. "I have the upmost confidence that he will succeed in helping me advance President Trump's agenda and the agency's mission of protecting human health and the environment."

His nomination is receiving high accolades from across the country:

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (CO): "I want to congratulate Doug Benevento on his nomination to serve as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Deputy Administrator. It’s welcome news any time a Coloradan can serve in a leadership position across any administration because we need more Colorado in Washington. I have known Doug for nearly twenty years, and his appreciation for a clean environment and his pro-business background make him well suited for this important role. During his time at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the state successfully achieved compliance with federal health-based air quality standards. When Doug was in the private sector, he worked on the transformation of our state’s largest investor-owned electric utility to produce cleaner energy and reduce emissions. I welcome Doug’s nomination and look forward to his consideration in the U.S. Senate."

U.S. Senator Steve Daines (MT): “I want to congratulate Doug Benevento on his nomination to serve as Deputy Administrator of the EPA.” Daines said. “Doug has been a great partner on important issues facing Montana including putting Montana’s Superfund sites on a solution-oriented glide-path to help many areas find a final resolution. He has a strong understanding of the West, and will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role.”

Former Obama EPA Region 8 Administrator Jim Martin: "I have known and worked with Doug for a number of years and in many capacities. Doug brings to every issue he encounters an open mind and a keen intellect. He is perfectly suited for this position."

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves: "Doug Benevento is a great choice to serve as Deputy Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. I look forward to working with Doug and the rest of the EPA to protect Mississippi’s natural resources that we treasure in this beautiful state."

Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency Environmental Assistant Director Dariel Yazzie: "The Navajo Nation is both pleased with and supports the White House's decision to appoint Doug Benevento as the new Deputy Administrator of EPA. Early last year, as the Associate Deputy Administrator, Mr. Benevento spent considerable time touring the Navajo Nation in order to better understand the various environmental issues facing our Navajo people. In particular, Mr. Benevento was greatly concerned about the negative impacts to human health and the environment as a result of the 524 abandoned uranium mines scattered across Navajo lands. Since that visit, Mr. Benevento has continued to reach out, be accessible, and provide his support to the Navajo Nation. In light of this, not only does the Navajo Nation appreciate Mr. Benevento’s support and advocacy, but even more so, we greatly value his friendship. Consequently, we extend our warmest congratulations to Mr. Benevento and his family as they begin this new chapter."

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox: "On behalf of the State of Montana, I wish to congratulate Doug Benevento on his nomination to the position of Deputy Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Doug’s initial position within EPA was as EPA Region 8 Administrator which includes Montana. The people of Montana appreciated his hands on approach to cleaning up legacy sites in Montana, and his personal touch and understanding of the significance of the EPA’s work on our land, water, air and people. I thank President Trump for nominating Doug, and the U.S. Senate for confirming him to this important position."

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Board Chairman Chip Kline: "Throughout his time as Chair of the RESTORE Council, Doug has shown a clear understanding and dedication to advancing the projects and programs needed to help the Gulf Coast fully recover from the BP Oil Spill. Under his leadership, we are implementing the largest ecosystem restoration project in the history of Louisiana’s coastal program. Doug’s new role as Deputy Secretary is not only a good thing for the Gulf Coast, but for the nation as a whole."

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Chairman Jon Niermann: "I have appreciated Doug’s responsiveness to states’ issues and Texas looks forward to working with him in his new role."

Oklahoma Secretary of Energy & Environment Ken Wagner: "Oklahoma is thrilled with the nomination of Doug Benevento to be Deputy Administrator of US EPA. He’s a proven leader and problem-solver, which was fully-evident during his time as Regional Administrator leading the mountain region. His common sense approach, along with a history of leading a state environmental agency, a US EPA Region, years as hill staffer, successful career in the private sector, and his time at headquarters make him uniquely qualified to serve as Deputy to Administrator, Andrew Wheeler."

Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Director Todd Parfitt: "I look forward to working with Doug in his new role at EPA. He demonstrated his knowledge of complex environmental challenges in Wyoming while he was the Region 8 Administrator. It will be nice to have someone who understands western issues in that position."

Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Interim Executive Director Chris Wells: "Having worked closely with Doug on the work of the RESTORE Council, helping restore Gulf of Mexico resources injured by the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, I have seen first hand the value of Doug’s experience and leadership abilities. Those abilities wil serve him and EPA well in this new role. I look forward to continuing to with with him in the future."

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein: "I couldn’t be more pleased with the nomination of Doug Benevento as Deputy Administrator. Doug has always been a great supporter of Florida’s environmental initiatives. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity to continue protection of our state’s natural resources."

Montana Department of Environmental Quality Director Shaun McGrath: "We commend the choice of Doug Benevento for the Deputy Administrator role. He understands well the needs of states, particularly in the West, and he has been a collaborative partner in our dealings with him."

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary Austin Caperton: "Doug is certainly deserving of this appointment. He is a knowledgeable professional and always conducts himself accordingly. I look forward to working with him."

Alabama Department of Environmental Management Director Lance LeFleur: "Doug is an excellent choice for Deputy Administrator. We know him to be a seasoned no-nonsense professional who gets things done. He is accessible and a pleasure to work with. I look forward to continuing working with him on state issues."

Jefferson County (CO) Commissioner Libby Szabo: "I have known and worked with Doug Benevento for many years and I know he would be a great Deputy Administrator of the EPA. He is a skilled professional and has vast experience in EPA-related issues. The Doug I know will put his heart and soul into this position, giving the work his very best. There is not anyone I think is more deserving of this position."

Former Colorado Governor Bill Owens: "Doug's nomination as Deputy EPA Administrator is good news for the country. His time in my Administration running the Department of Public Health and Environment demonstrated his commitment to environmental protection. Perhaps more importantly he will bring a western perspective to EPA. I wish my friend a speedy confirmation."