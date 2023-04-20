Earth Day Recognized at Truly Living Well Center for Urban Agriculture

April 21, 2023

ATLANTA (April 21, 2023) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the City of Atlanta observed Earth Day, by participating in a Cross Agency Community Engagement Event at the Truly Living Well Center for Urban Agriculture in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Preventing food waste is something we all can do and is one of the easiest and most powerful actions we can take to save money and lower our climate change footprint and conserve natural resources,” said Cesar A. Zapata, Director of the Land, Chemicals and Redevelopment Division, EPA Region 4.

“The City of Atlanta is committed to addressing food insecurity and increasing access to local and fresh foods through our Food Matters Atlanta Program. By reducing the amount of food that is thrown out, rescuing surplus edible food; and recycling food scraps into compost - we help put a nutrient rich soil amendment back into the ground that fosters growth of healthier plants and supports a more climate resilient City,“ said Chandra Farley, Chief Sustainability Officer, City of Atlanta.

“At USDA, every day is Earth Day! The Natural Resources Conservation Service was born out of the dust bowl, so we know the importance of protecting our soil. We are excited to share our knowledge and learn from others at this great event,” said Terrance O. Rudolph, USDA State Conservationist.

More information about Earth Day https://www.epa.gov/earthday.