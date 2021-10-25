Eight Virginia School Districts Eligible for $300,000 Electric School Bus Rebates

October 25, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 25, 2021) – American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funds are now available from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for electric school bus rebates as part of an effort to address disproportionate environmental or public health harms and risks to children in eight Virginia school districts.

The 2021 ARP Electric School Bus Rebates offers $7 million to eligible school districts and private fleet owners for the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric ones. Selected applicants that scrap and replace their old diesel buses with new electric buses will receive a rebate of $300,000 per bus. School districts must apply for the funds no later than 4 p.m. Friday, November 5.

Eligibility requirements must be met for school districts to apply for the ARP electric school bus rebates; visit: ARP Electric School Bus Rebates Eligibility List.

The School Districts in Virginia that are eligible to apply for the ARP electric school bus rebates include:

Colonial Beach Town Public Schools

Danville City Public Schools

(Greensville) Emporia City Public Schools

Franklin City Public Schools

Galax City Public Schools

Lee County Public Schools

Martinsville City Public Schools

Petersburg City Public Schools

For more information visit https://www.epa.gov/dera/2021-american-rescue-plan-arp-electric-school-bus-rebates.