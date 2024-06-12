The Environmental Protection Agency announces a public comment period for the Anniston PCB Site Operable Unit 4 Proposed Plan

ANNISTON, Ala. (June 12, 2024) – On June 1, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a 60-day public comment period for the Proposed Plan with cleanup alternatives for Operable Unit 4 (OU4) for the Anniston PCB Site (the Site) in Anniston, Alabama. The public comment period will begin June 1, 2024, and end July 30, 2024.

Public meetings to explain the Proposed Plan will be offered on June 18 and July 23, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford, AL.

Informal Open House sessions will be offered on June 22, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Anniston Meeting Center, 1615 Noble St, Anniston, AL and July 20, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Lincoln City Center, 140 Jones St, Lincoln, AL.

The Proposed Plan presents the EPA’s preferred cleanup actions to address contamination at the Site. These proposed activities will address contaminated soil and sediment, in OU4 to provide long-term effectiveness and protect surface water, fish, animal and plant life.

The EPA plans to publish a pre-recorded presentation that provides details of the Proposed Plan. Once final, it can be accessed through EPA’s site webpage: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/anniston-pcb-site. The public is encouraged to view the presentation and submit comments on the Proposed Plan.

Comments on the Proposed Plan may be submitted verbally at one of the public meetings offered on June 18 or July 23, 2024. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. postal mail or through email using the information below. Submissions must be postmarked by postal mail or received via email by July 30, 2024.

Mail: U.S. EPA Region 4; Attn: Pam Scully, 61 Forsyth St SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Email: Written comments may be e-mailed to EPA’s Remedial Project Manager at Scully.Pam@epa.gov. Please write Public Comment in the Subject Line.

For further information, please contact Angela Miller, EPA Community Involvement Coordinator, via email at miller.angela@epa.gov or by phone at (678) 575-8132.

