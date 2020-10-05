News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA at 50: EPA Kicks Off Children’s Health Month 2020 by Celebrating Child Health Day

WASHINGTON (October 5, 2020) — Today, as part of its 50th anniversary celebration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is celebrating Child Health Day with the kick-off of their month-long observance of 50 years of progress in protecting children’s health. As President Trump stated in his Child Health Day 2020 proclamation, “we are reminded of our solemn obligation to love and protect these precious lives, and we recommit to helping America’s youth reach their full potential.” EPA plays a significant role in protecting children’s health through numerous programs that help keep children safe in the places where they live, learn, and play.

“Protecting children’s health is one of the most important responsibilities of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Throughout October, in recognition of Children’s Health Month, EPA will highlight our many programs and resources dedicated to improving air quality, reducing lead exposure, and protecting the health and wellbeing of children.”

As part of its month-long celebration of environmental achievements that have improved children’s health in the United States, EPA released the Protecting Children’s Health October 2020 brochure. Celebrated each year in October, Children’s Health Month serves as a national month of recognition of the accomplishments and challenges our nation faces to improve the health of all children.

Our environment is cleaner today than any point in our nation’s recorded history, leading to positive environmental health outcomes in communities across the nation. Over the past four years, EPA has made significant strides in protecting children’s health, including:

Providing funding to support testing for lead in drinking water in schools.

Declining emissions of criteria and precursor air pollutants, dropping 7 percent from 2017 to 2019, for a total of 77 percent since the inception of the EPA in 1970.

Remediating and revitalizing community spaces through EPA’s Brownfields program, including the Children’s Museum of Maine, neighborhoods and playgrounds in Colorado, and more.

Throughout October, EPA will celebrate children’s health by highlighting a new theme each week: Children’s Environmental Health in Schools, Childcare Settings, and Houses of Worship; Children’s Health Research; Improving Safety of School and Childcare Facilities During the COVID-19 Pandemic; and National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.

To learn more about what EPA is doing to protect children’s health, visit: https://www.epa.gov/children.