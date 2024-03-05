EPA Accepts Applications for Pollution Prevention Projects in the Midwest

March 5, 2024

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Macy Pressley ( pressley.macy@epa.gov

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is accepting applications for pollution prevention projects in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. This competitive grant provides funding for projects that promote practical source reduction practices, tools and training to improve human and environmental health.

Pollution prevention, also known as source reduction, is any practice that reduces, eliminates, or prevents pollution at its source prior to recycling, treatment or disposal. Pollution prevention conserves natural resources, including water and energy, by focusing industry, government and public attention on reducing pollution through the implementation of cost-effective changes in production, operation, and the use of raw materials.

Eligible applicants include states, local government agencies, federally recognized Tribes, and certain non-profit organizations. All projects must take place in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio or Wisconsin, or in the 35 Tribal Nations in EPA Region 5.

Grant applications can range from $40,000-$240,000. The number of awards is subject to the availability of funds, the quality of applications received, and other applicable considerations. The deadline to apply is April 15, 2024.

