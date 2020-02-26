News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler Calls for Applications to Develop and Implement National Environmental Education Training Program

Multi-Year Cooperative Agreement will be Awarded up to $11 Million

WASHINGTON (February 26, 2020) — As directed by the National Environmental Education Act of 1990, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is pleased to announce the availability of approximately $11 million in funding for a multi-year cooperative agreement to develop and manage the National Environmental Education Training Program. Applications must be submitted no later than May 29, 2020.

“Training environmental educators on the latest science, technology, and engineering is crucial not only to their engagement on the issues, but also to inspiring the next generation of environmental educators,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Through this cooperative agreement, we hope to increase the availability and understanding of scientific information to improve environmental decision making and promote a cleaner, healthier environment for all Americans.”

The purpose of the program is to develop and deliver environmental education training and long-term support to education professionals across the U.S. Applications must include proposals for national programs that will:

Help train environmental educators.

Increase distribution of quality materials.

Improve non-formal education programs.

Enhance coordination among environmental education organizations to help reduce duplication and costs.

Increase the number of environmental educators.

Increase public knowledge of the environment.

Only one cooperative agreement will be awarded to a U.S. institution of higher education, a not-for-profit institution, or a consortium of such institutions. Applicants must provide non-federal matching funds or in-kind contributions of at least 25% of the total cost of the project.

Background

In 1991, EPA established the Office of Environmental Education to implement programs mandated by the National Environmental Education Act, including the National Environmental Education and Training Program. Since 1992, the program has trained more than 4,400 formal and nonformal educators by building infrastructure through leadership clinics, developing state certification programs, and using technology to expand access to resources to enhance the value of environmental education, among other initiatives.

Information on how to apply for the National Environmental Education and Training Program for 2020 is available at: https://www.epa.gov/education/national-environmental-education-and-training-program-solicitation-notice-2020-rfa

Information about the teacher training program: https://www.epa.gov/education/national-environmental-education-training-program