News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler Concludes Visit to Cincinnati

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

CINCINNATI (March 26, 2019) - Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler concluded his visit to Cincinnati, Ohio where he toured the Andrew W. Breidenbach Environmental Research Center and delivered the keynote address at the 28th Annual Business and Industry's Sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety Symposium.

“I was delighted to visit with EPA staff in Cincinnati and see firsthand how they advance the work of the Agency, from cutting-edge science and research to mission support to financial services,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Business leaders and stakeholders in the Cincinnati area are encouraged by the progress EPA is making to provide greater regulatory certainty and the leadership needed to address pressing environmental issues like marine litter and water infrastructure.”

Administrator Wheeler began his visit Monday by holding a meet and greet with EPA's Research Center leadership and then holding an all-hands meeting with Agency staff.

Following his remarks to staff, Administrator Wheeler began a tour of the facility where he was given briefings on various issues Agency researchers are working on. First, Administrator Wheeler met with Greg Sayles, Director of Homeland Security Research, where he was briefed on the progress EPA is making on fentanyl remediation, environmental sampling, and water security.

Administrator Wheeler was then given a tour of the Office of Water Lab where he was briefed on ongoing work from the Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water to address cryptosporidium. After his tour of the lab, Administrator Wheeler was briefed by the Agency's water systems division of National Risk Management Research Laboratory (NRMRL) on EPA's efforts to address PFAS, harmful algal blooms, and lead in home pumping systems.

After his water briefing, Administrator Wheeler hosted a PFAS discussion with staff from NRMRL, the Office of Research and Development (ORD), and the National Center for Environmental Assessment. He was then briefed by staff from the National Exposure Research Laboratory on what the lab is doing to track potential sources of microbial and bacteria contamination.

In concluding his tour of the research center, Administrator Wheeler was briefed by the Advanced Materials and Solids Analysis Resource Core Laboratory on the Agency's efforts to address lead pipes in water systems. He then ended his tour by holding a Superfund discussion with staff from the Superfund Tech Support Center.

Prior to departing Cincinnati, Administrator Wheeler delivered the keynote address to the 28th Annual Business & Industry's Sustainability and Environmental Health & Safety Symposium where he laid out his vision for the Agency before the heartland's leading corporate and environmental administrators and engineers.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler meets with senior leadership at the Andrew W. Breidenbach Environmental Research Center in Cincinnati.



EPA Administrator holds an all-hands meeting with staff at the Andrew W. Breidenbach Environmental Research Center. EPA Administrator receives a briefing from Homeland Security Research staff.



EPA Administrator Wheeler tours the Office of Water Lab.



EPA Administrator Wheeler delivers the keynote address at the Annual Business and Industry's Sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety Symposium.