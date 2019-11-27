News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler Statement on the Passing of Administrator William Ruckelshaus

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler released the following statement on the passing of former EPA Administrator William Ruckelshaus.

"The entire EPA family mourns the loss of Administrator William D. Ruckelshaus. Bill Ruckelshaus was the father of the EPA, serving from the Agency's inception in December 1970 through April 1973 and again from May 1983 through early February of 1985. As the first EPA Administrator, he solidified our country’s commitment to protecting human health and the environment. Administrator Ruckelshaus led the Agency during a time when the first federal environmental statutes were enacted and set the original example for all subsequent EPA Administrators to follow. His distinguished life and career, capped with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, will remain an inspiration for generations.



"Thanks to his leadership, all Americans are living with better air quality, water quality, and a cleaner and healthier environment. I am grateful for his service to the Agency. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time of grief."