News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Administrator Honors Small Business Champions

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON - In honor of National Small Business Week, today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized individuals, businesses, state and local entities, as well as EPA employees, for their outstanding contributions to the agency’s small business programs. The ceremony program celebrated American entrepreneurship and highlighted EPA’s commitment to small businesses and their part in driving the country’s job creation, community sustainability and global competitiveness.



EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler opened the award ceremony and noted that EPA continues to maintain an extraordinary record of maximizing small business contracting opportunities and providing much needed small business regulatory and environmental compliance assistance.



“I want to congratulate each of this year’s Small Business Award winners,” said EPA Administrator Wheeler. “I’m proud to say that EPA goes above and beyond to uphold its partnership with U.S. small businesses and the families and communities they support.”Going forward, EPA will continue to maintain its record of excellence in supporting the nation’s small businesses.



As reiterated in today’s awards ceremony, the agency remains resolute in maximizing small business contracting opportunities and furthering small business regulatory and environmental assistance interests as an integral part of the agency’s human health and environmental protection.



A complete listing of the award recipients can be found at the end of this press release.



Read President Trump’s National Small Business Week, 2019 Proclamation and

EPA Small Business Week Blog authored by Denise Benjamin Sirmons, Director of EPA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler delivers remarks at the 2019 Small Business Awards ceremony



Winners of the 2019 Small Business Awards

Recipients of the Administrator's 29th Annual Small Business Program Awards

For Fiscal Year 2018

Award for Outstanding Direct Procurement Program Achievement

Michael Ottariano, EPA Region 1

Recognition for EPA Team Effort Includes:

Office of Superfund Remediation and Technology Innovation: Kate Garufi, Barbara McDonough, Jeanette Mendes, Robert Jennings

Office of Acquisition Solutions: Bonnie Kane-Sharp; Alejandra Herbas, Raoul D. Scott Jr., Kimberly Patrick, Office of General Counsel: Sara McGraw

Award for Outstanding Direct Procurement Program Achievement

Chester Stovall, EPA Region 7

Award for Outstanding Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program Accomplishments by an EPA Employee or Group

EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Fees Rule Team:

Melissa Chun, Mark Hartman, Erin Koch, Cody Rice, Hans Scheifele, Ryan Schmitt, and Stephanie Suazo

Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by an EPA Employee or Group in Support of Small Businesses Impacted by EPA Regulations

Andrew Anderson, EPA Region 5

Award for Outstanding State and/or Local Performance Achievement (DBE Program)

Metropolitan District of Connecticut

Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Business Trade Association or State Small Business Environmental Assistance Provider in Providing Technical Environmental Assistance to the Small Business Community

Tony Pendola, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality

Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Large Prime Contractor

Eastern Research Group, Inc.

Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Business Contractor

GreenTechnologies, LLC.

Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Woman Owned Small Business Contractor

Environmental Compliance Office, Inc.

Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a Tribal Contractor

Cherokee Nation Systems Solutions

EPA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization Director's Awards

The EPA Office of Administration and Resources Management

EPA Region 7

EPA Office of Environmental Information

EPA Office of Research and Development

EPA Region 6

Crystal Duck Award for Outstanding Overall Small Business Program Support