EPA Administrator Kicks Off Alaska Swing in Fairbanks

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

ANCHORAGE (August 20, 2019) – Yesterday, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler kicked off his trip to The Last Frontier in Fairbanks. He met with local elected officials and the public to hear about PFAS contamination and air quality issues impacting the area. He will continue to tour the state throughout the week.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to visit Alaska and hear directly from local residents about their most pressing environmental concerns, such as air quality, infrastructure, and PFAS,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Alaska’s unique needs and abundant natural resources illustrate why EPA is committed to working closely with Senators Murkowski and Sullivan and other state and tribal officials to advance sound environmental policies.”

Administrator Wheeler kicked off his trip with a meeting with Alaska officials including Senator Dan Sullivan, Senator Lisa Murkowski, Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune, along with other state and industry officials. They held a discussion on EPA's progress on remediating PFAS contamination. This was followed up with a public community listening session on Fairbanks air quality issues.

Finally the evening ended with an American Conservation Coalition (ACC) reception hosted by former Alaska Lt. Governor Mead Treadwell. Administrator Wheeler provided remarks and highlighted EPA's recent memorandum of understanding with ACC to enhance environmental education.