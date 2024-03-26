EPA Administrator Regan and USAID Administrator Power Formalize Partnership to Advance Environmental Protection Around the World

March 26, 2024

WASHINGTON – Today, March 26, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan and U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that formalizes the leaders’ joint commitment to cooperate in tackling the challenges of climate change, air and water pollution, lead poisoning, and recycling of materials from plastics and electronic waste, and encouraging the responsible management of critical minerals. The meeting occurred after Administrator Regan’s recent Mission to Africa where he reinforced EPA’s commitment to partner with leaders, young people, and advocates to address many of these same challenges.

“EPA greatly values our long history of environmental cooperation with USAID,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Administrator Power is a true champion for environmental protection across the world. Under her leadership, EPA is proud to work alongside USAID to work with developing countries to achieve high public health standards, strengthen environmental governance, and advance the values of environmental justice and equity.”

Globally, approximately 1 in 3 children have elevated blood lead levels, and lead poisoning kills at least 1.6 million people each year with the vast majority of these deaths in low- and middle- income countries. Administrator Power is advocating for a global drive to support low- and middle-income countries in rolling out and enforcing binding regulations to curtail lead in consumer goods like paint, spices, and cosmetics. In January, USAID joined EPA in supporting the global partnership to eliminate lead paint.

Administrator Regan recently returned from Africa, where he met with national leaders, young people and advocates to develop shared solutions to environmental challenges, including air and water pollution, management of plastic waste and electronic waste recycling. EPA will be working with USAID to share appropriate U.S. best practices in low- and medium-income countries.

Another shared priority is the responsible and sustainable management of critical minerals. As the world transitions to green energy sources and we scale clean energy supply chains, demand for critical minerals that power these technologies could benefit millions through inclusive, sustainable economic growth, if mined responsibly. EPA and USAID are collaborating to advance strong standards and safeguards for the sustainable mining of critical minerals around the world.

EPA and USAID have a history of effective collaboration on some of the world’s biggest environmental issues. Together, USAID and EPA are ready to build on our history of collaboration, bringing together EPA’s wealth of knowledge and technical expertise and USAID’s international leadership and in-country presence and programs to build capacity to protect health and the environment and advance a freer and more equitable world.