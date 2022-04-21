EPA Administrator Regan Highlights Investments for Rural Water Infrastructure in Wisconsin, Promise of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Rural America

Stop in Wisconsin part of Building a Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour, highlighting how investments deliver clean water, good-paying jobs and economic opportunity to small towns and rural America

April 21, 2022

WASHINGTON (April 21, 2022) – During a stop on the Building a Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour in West Salem, Wisconsin this week, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan highlighted EPA’s $7 million infrastructure investment to expand the rural community’s wastewater treatment plant. Once completed, the expansion will increase the capacity of West Salem’s wastewater treatment system and reduce nutrient discharges.

Along with Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Congressman Ron Kind, Administrator Regan also discussed how new funding through EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide a once-in-a-generation investment in rural communities. In 2022, Wisconsin will receive over $142 million in funding through the SRF from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is expected to create approximately 2,200 jobs. And there will be more to come over the next five years. The Biden-Harris Administration is investing in the infrastructure that rural Americans need to succeed, to create good-paying jobs, build new economic opportunity, and build wealth that stays in the community.

“In 2022, Wisconsin will receive over $142 million in funding through EPA’s state revolving fund from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is expected to create approximately 2,200 jobs,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “And there will be more to come over the next five years. When we talk about building a better America, this is what we mean.”

Last month EPA issued a memorandum to state, local, and Tribal partners outlining the strategy to equitably invest $43 billion in water infrastructure funding, and deliver clean water through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. President Biden, with bipartisan support from Congress, is providing the single largest investment in water the federal government has ever made. EPA’s memo is a key implementation step that outlines requirements and recommendations for the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds (SRFs) to ensure the country is working together to deliver clean and safe water and replace lead pipes for all Americans, including those in small towns and rural communities.

Building a Better America for Rural Communities and Small Towns

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is sending historic investments to revitalize and rebuild rural communities across the country. Supporting Americans living in rural areas remains a top priority for the Biden Administration, and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers on the President’s promises to provide affordable high-speed internet, safe roads and bridges, clean drinking water, modern wastewater systems, reliable and affordable electricity, and good-paying jobs in every rural community.

For more information on infrastructure investments specific to America’s rural communities, visit the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Rural Playbook at build.gov/rural.