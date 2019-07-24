News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Administrator Wheeler Signs MOU with American Conservation Coalition to Enhance Environmental Education

WASHINGTON (July 24, 2019) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a first-time Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the American Conservation Coalition (ACC) to attract, educate, inspire and prepare students for careers and opportunities within today's various environmental fields.

“Today’s MOU with the American Conservation Coalition will help educate and encourage more students to get involved in important environmental issues like combatting marine litter, improving recycling, and reducing lead exposure,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “EPA is proud to work alongside ACC to inspire the next generation of environmental leaders and advance solutions to today’s pressing environmental challenges.”

“ACC is delighted to be working with the EPA on important projects to improve our environment," said Benji Backer, American Conservation Coalition President. "Environmental progress is important no matter where it comes from, and the EPA plays a vital role in protecting our environment. Administrator Wheeler and his team will be important allies for the environmental movement going forward.”

ACC can help and attend at many EPA events including Trash Free Waters, Winning on Reducing Food Waste Initiative, Healthy Schools Initiative, and America Recycles Day. EPA looks forward to continuing the relationship with ACC and its members on over 130 college campuses.

Click here to read the full MOU.

Background:

The American Conservation Coalition (ACC) is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and empowering conservatives to re-engage on environmental conversations. ACC was founded in June 2017 by a group of conservative millennials who saw a gap in the conservative movement when it came to the environment. ACC believes that economic and environmental success can go hand in hand, and conservatives should champion this message and take a seat at the table in discussions concerning conservation, clean energy, sportsmen’s rights, agriculture, climate, and much more.

Administrator Wheeler signs MOU with ACC President Benji Backer.