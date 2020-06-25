An official website of the United States government.

EPA Administrator Wheeler Talks USMCA Environmental Provisions on BNN Bloomberg

06/25/2020
WASHINGTON (June 25, 2020) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler joined BNN Bloomberg to discuss environmental provisions of the U.S. – Mexico – Canada Agreement (USMCA) including marine litter and environmental progress under President Trump. Watch the full interview below. 

