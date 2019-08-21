News Releases from Headquarters

EPA Administrator Wraps Up Alaska Swing In Anchorage

ANCHORAGE (August 21, 2019) - Yesterday, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler wrapped up his visit to Alaska by meeting with Anchorage residents. He started off the day visiting EPA's Alaska Operations Office and meeting with EPA career employees in Alaska. He then delivered a keynote address at the Resource Development Council's luncheon with Senators Murkowski and Sullivan. He followed with a series of roundtable discussions with local tribal and conservation groups.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time in the 49th state," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. "I want to thank Senators Murkowski and Sullivan for hosting my trip and showing me firsthand the environmental issues that Alaska residents face and how we at EPA can address their concerns and improve their lives."

"There's no better way to learn about Alaskan issues than seeing and hearing about them firsthand. From air quality issues to PFAS and from funding for rural water systems to backhaul programs to remove trash from villages, Administrator Wheeler was able to have constructive meetings about issues facing Alaskans," said Senator Murkowski. "I especially appreciate Administrator Wheeler's commitment to rational regulation like those EPA recently promulgated on fish grinding that both protects the environment while supporting our fisheries and coastal communities. I thank Administrator Wheeler for spending time in Alaska listening to Alaskans and appreciate Senator Sullivan for leading such a productive visit."

"I want to thank Administrator Wheeler for coming to Alaska and meeting Alaskans face to face to discuss issues that are important to the community of Alaska," said EPA Region 10 Administrator Chris Hladik.

Administrator Wheeler was able to visit with EPA's Alaska based employees and hold a discussion about the environmental issues facing the Alaska region. The Administrator commended the office on their tribal outreach and brownfields progress, and took questions on air and water quality.

Administrator Wheeler then attended the Resource Development Council's luncheon with Alaska Senators Sullivan and Murkowski. He provided a keynote address where he highlighted the Trump administration's commitment to working with state, local, and tribal governments to achieve the best environmental outcomes.

In the afternoon Administrator Wheeler held a roundtable discussion with The Nature Conservancy, Salmon Beyond Borders, Ocean Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund, and Gulf of Alaska Keeper. They discussed our shared commitment to improving America's water quality. The Administrator also held roundtable discussions with Alaskan municipal leaders and Alaskan Native Tribal Health Consortium to discuss issues surrounding solid waste management and PFAS cleanup, as well as local tribal concerns. Finally, Administrator Wheeler met with Governor Dunleavy and Attorney General Clarkson to discuss how EPA can assist the state in improving their air and water quality.

Administrator Wheeler with EPA's Alaska based staff. Administrator Wheeler addressing the Resource Development Council's luncheon.

