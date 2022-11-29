EPA aims to reduce lead exposure with free Lead-Safe Renovation Training for Pueblo, Colorado-area contractors on December 5

Pueblo County a priority for lead-based paint rule compliance and exposure reduction efforts, with more than 32,000 homes built prior to 1978 ban on lead in paint

November 29, 2022

Contact Information 720-661-7482 David Piantanida ( piantanida.david@epa.gov

Pueblo, Colo. – As part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness about childhood lead exposure and protect communities in Pueblo, Colorado, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is encouraging all Pueblo-area contractors to attend a free lead-safe work practices training and certification course on Tuesday, December 5, at the Springhill Suites by Marriott at 150 S. Santa Fe Avenue. The EPA Lead-Safe Renovator Certification for Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) course will take place from 8 am to 4 pm and will provide contractors with important information on how to comply with EPA’s RRP rule requirements when working on construction and renovation projects in homes where lead paint may be present.

Addressing lead exposure is a high priority in Pueblo County due to the presence of historic metals production and processing sites and a high percentage of pre-1978 housing potentially containing lead-based paint.

“While EPA has made great progress in reducing lead exposure in Pueblo through our work at the Colorado Smelter Superfund site, it’s clear that protecting community health requires a whole-of-government approach to address other sources of lead, including the widespread presence of lead-based paint in homes,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “Our new lead strategy takes a comprehensive approach to reducing lead exposure, and we look forward to further strengthening local partnerships, resources, and expertise to improve children’s health in Pueblo and throughout Colorado.”

"Pueblo has a rich history and has many historic homes that were built early in the last century. Because lead-based paint was commonly used during that time, our data in Colorado EnviroScreen shows that many neighborhoods in Pueblo may have lead paint. This training can give contractors the tools they need to help families reduce their risk of exposure,” said Joel Minor, Environmental Justice Coordinator with Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment.

“Although the federal government banned residential use of lead-based paint in 1978, it is still present in millions of older homes and remains a significant risk for families and children here in Pueblo and our agency is seeing higher blood lead levels in children living in older housing,” said Aaron Martinez, Environmental Director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

WHAT:

FREE 8-hour Initial Lead-Safe Renovator Certification Training for Pueblo-area contractors

Note: Please sign-up soon because seats are limited, and this free training certification opportunity normally costs $275.

REGISTER:

For more details, visit this registration page or call (312) 491-0081 to register by phone.

WHERE:

The free training will occur December 5th from 8 am to 4 pm at the Springhill Suites by Marriott, 150 S. Santa Fe Avenue in Pueblo, Colo.

BACKGROUND:

EPA’s Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) rule requires all contractors who may disturb lead-based paint on homes and child-care facilities built before 1978 to be trained and certified. The one-day training and certification course offered on December 5 meets EPA and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirements for lead-safe work practices. Pueblo County records identify more than 32,000 homes in the county built prior to 1978, with 28,825 within the City of Pueblo. EPA expects workers at these homes, and pre-1978 child-care facilities, to get trained and follow lead-safe work practices.



