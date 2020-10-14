News Releases from Region 05

EPA and Beazer East begin soil cleanup at former Koppers Wood-Treating Site in Carbondale

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

EPA and Beazer East begin soil cleanup at former Koppers Wood-Treating Site in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (October 14, 2020) – Under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) oversight, Beazer East will begin cleanup this week of an additional 16 acres of soil at the former Koppers Wood-Treating Site at 1555 Marion St. in Carbondale. Cleanup at the site began in 2004. This additional work is required under an Administrative Order on Consent issued under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

Construction crews will move equipment to the site and begin by clearing trees and brush on October 14. Soil excavation and cover construction will start in late October and continue through January 2021; exact dates will depend on weather. Some areas of contaminated soil will be addressed by expanding existing soil covers, and other areas of contaminated soil will be excavated and taken to the CWI Southern Illinois Regional Landfill in DeSoto.

The former Koppers Wood-Treating Facility operated from 1902 until 1991, treating railroad cross ties, utility poles and other wood products with chemical preservatives. The chemicals were released to the environment and contaminated portions of the site and nearby waterways. Under EPA supervision, Beazer East, Inc., performed cleanup from 2004 to 2010. Identification of additional contamination on site since 2010 has led to the current activities.

For more information on the soil cleanup and the Koppers Site:

https://www.epa.gov/hwcorrectiveactionsites/hazardous-waste-cleanup-former-koppers-wood-treatment-facility-carbondale

Carbondale Public Library, 405 W. Main St., (618) 457-0354 , to review site records.