EPA and DOE Announce The 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winners

May 5, 2022

NEW YORK-The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) are announcing the winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards. These 210 organizations, which represent the top ENERGY STAR partners, are making important contributions in support of America’s clean energy transition. They come from 37 states and span nearly every sector of the economy, including Fortune 500 companies, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators across the United States.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

For 30 years, ENERGY STAR has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2020, energy savings from ENERGY STAR and its partners helped reduce U.S. electricity consumption by the equivalent of over 10% of total U.S. demand, while delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

Leading the way in delivering these results are award-winning partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR. More than 150 of these award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award.

Here are the 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winners taking action in New Jersey:

(Berkeley Heights, NJ) Hayward Holdings, a pool equipment manufacturer, has the most energy-efficient and cost-effective pool pump in the market today, and added eight new ENERGY STAR certified models in 2021, six of which are ultra-high efficiency pumps.

(Englewood Cliffs, NJ) LG Electronics, Inc., a consumer electronics, home appliances, and mobile communications manufacturer, continued its extensive commitment to ENERGY STAR by significantly increasing sales of ENERGY STAR and ENERGY STAR Most Efficient models and prominently showcasing ENERGY STAR in promotions and marketing.

(Mount Laurel, NJ) MaGrann Associates, a home energy rating company, certified more than 1,100 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2020 and recruited 10 new builders to become partners in the program.

(Kenilworth, NJ) Merck & Co., Inc., a global health care company, used ENERGY STAR resources and strategies to reduce the energy intensity of its U.S. sites by 10.1% from 2015 to 2021.

(Trenton, NJ) New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, a state agency overseeing the Clean Energy Program, incentivized more than 3,200 ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments, for a cumulative total exceeding 84,000 units since joining the program in 2001.

(Newark, NJ) Panasonic Eco Systems North America, a ventilation and indoor air quality solutions company, is a driver of industry improvements in efficiency, performance accuracy, and air quality with a commitment to ENERGY STAR and connecting the brand with healthy homes, resulting in millions of impressions and nearly all vent fan sales revenue coming from ENERGY STAR models.

(Newark, NJ) PSE&G, an electric and gas utility in New Jersey, launched several new programs in 2021 and generated more than 100,000 MWh of electric savings and 2.6 million therms of gas savings in under six months through its efficient products and existing homes programs.

(Ridgefield Park, NJ) Samsung Electronics, a manufacturer of home appliances, consumer electronics, and mobile communications, sustained its commitment to the ENERGY STAR program through outstanding leadership in efficiency across its appliance suite, as well as furthering the efficiency of its facilities through strategic energy management.

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations— including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.

