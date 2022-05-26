EPA and DOE Announce 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winners

PHILDELPHIA (May 26, 2022) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy announced the winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards. These 210 organizations, which represent the top ENERGY STAR partners, are making important contributions in support of America’s clean energy transition. They come from 37 states and span nearly every sector of the economy, including Fortune 500 companies, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators across the United States. The state of Pennsylvania has six winners. “We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for businesses and customers.” For 30 years, ENERGY STAR has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2020, energy savings from ENERGY STAR and its partners helped reduce U.S. electricity consumption by the equivalent of over 10% of total U.S. demand, while delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions. Leading the way in delivering these results are award-winning partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR. More than 150 of these award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Here are the 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Pennsylvania: -- PPL Electric Utilities, Allentown, Pennsylvania - PPL partnered with 155 stores across 13 retail chains to offer incentives on ENERGY STAR® certified products, which resulted in over 21.7 million kWh of savings for its customers. -- PECO Electric & Gas Utility, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - PECO promoted ENERGY STAR® throughout its residential portfolio to save its customers more than 20,000 MWh. -- Ricoh USA, Inc., Exton, Pennsylvania - Ricoh continued to improve the efficiency of its products by up to 10 percent and earned ENERGY STAR® certification for the first remanufactured imaging equipment products. -- Air King America, West Chester, Pennsylvania - Air King expanded its commitment to converting home builders and distributors away from entry-level, inefficient vent fans toward high-performing ENERGY STAR® certified fans. -- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Horsham, Pennsylvania - BBU achieved a 7% energy intensity reduction in 2021 by utilizing ENERGY STAR® benchmarking tools and energy management resources. -- Bradford White Corp, Ambler, Pennsylvania - Bradford White demonstrated its leadership through active participation in ENERGY STAR’s® Manufacturers Action Council, with a focus on advancing contractor training, consumer sales, and utility program best practices. For more information about ENERGY STAR, please visit www.energystar.gov and its impact on states, visit www.energystar.gov/statefacts