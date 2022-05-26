EPA and DOE Announce 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winners

PHILDELPHIA (May 19, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy announced the winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards. These 210 organizations, which represent the top ENERGY STAR partners, are making important contributions in support of America’s clean energy transition. They come from 37 states and span nearly every sector of the economy, including Fortune 500 companies, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators across the United States. The state of Virginia has eight winners. “We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for businesses and customers.” For 30 years, ENERGY STAR has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2020, energy savings from ENERGY STAR and its partners helped reduce U.S. electricity consumption by the equivalent of over 10% of total U.S. demand, while delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions. Leading the way in delivering these results are award-winning partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR. More than 150 of these award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Here are the 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Virginia: --Loudoun County Public Schools, Ashburn, Virginia - Loudoun County Public Schools - (LCPS) is a school district in Virginia. LCPS has a long-standing commitment to reducing costs while promoting energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR® and demonstrating good stewardship of public resources. standing commitment to reducing costs while promoting energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR® and demonstrating good stewardship of public resources. --PEG, LLC, Fairfax, Virginia - PEG, a home energy rating and HVAC design engineering company, certified more than 7,000 homes as ENERGY STAR® in 2021, for a cumulative total of nearly 90,000 since 2007. --Fairfax County Public Schools,- Falls Church, Virginia - Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is a school district in Virginia. FCPS uses ENERGY STAR® to engage students, conserve energy, and protect the environment, and as a catalyst for stewardship throughout FCPS schools and the community. --Home Energy Medics, LLC, Arlington, Virginia - Home Energy Medics, LLC is a home performance company. Home Energy Medics helped homeowners reduce energy use by as much as 50% and worked with the nonprofit group Eco Action Arlington to achieve local carbon reduction goals. --Main Street Homes, Midlothian, Virginia - Main Street Homes a local home builder, built nearly 300 ENERGY STAR® certified homes in 2021 for a cumulative total of more than 1,800 since 2001. --Dominion Energy, Richmond, Virginia - Dominion Energy is an electric utility in Virginia and North Carolina. Dominion Energy’s 2021 impressive marketing efforts resulted in sales of over 3 million ENERGY STAR® certified LED bulbs and nearly 22,000 ENERGY STAR certified appliances, saving customers 97,522,247 gross kilowatt hours (kWhs), which exceeded program goals by over 120%. --NACS, Alexandria, Virginia - The National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) is a trade association. NACS advanced strategic energy management in the industry by collaborating with EPA to create, co-brand, and promote new ENERGY STAR® tools and resources. --Washington Gas, Springfield, Virginia - Washington Gas is a natural gas utility. Washington Gas’ Maryland energy efficiency program saved nearly 1 million therms in 2021. For more information about ENERGY STAR, please visit www.energystar.gov and its impact on states, visit www.energystar.gov/statefacts