EPA and DOE Announce 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winners

PHILDELPHIA (May 26, 2022) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy announced the winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards. These 210 organizations, which represent the top ENERGY STAR partners, are making important contributions in support of America’s clean energy transition. They come from 37 states and span nearly every sector of the economy, including Fortune 500 companies, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators across the United States. The state of Maryland has seven winners. “We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for businesses and customers.” For 30 years, ENERGY STAR has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2020, energy savings from ENERGY STAR and its partners helped reduce U.S. electricity consumption by the equivalent of over 10% of total U.S. demand, while delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions. Leading the way in delivering these results are award-winning partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR. More than 150 of these award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Here are the 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Maryland: -- Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Hughesville, Maryland - Through community awareness and marketing campaigns, SMECO has promoted ENERGY STAR® across the residential home and consumer products sectors to help customer-members save energy. --EDGE Energy, Beltsville, Maryland - Edge Energy increased annual Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® projects by more than 50%, added three new employees, and featured the benefits of Home Performance with ENERGY STAR in a new marketing effort.. --Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bethesda, Maryland -The company used ENERGY STAR® resources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an amount that offsets emissions from employee commuting and business travel for more than a year. --Baltimore Gas Electric, Baltimore, Maryland - In 2021, the BGE Smart Energy Savers Program offered a wide range of ENERGY STAR® offerings to empower residential and commercial customers to reduce their energy usage through retail-, distributor-, and contractor-based opportunities. --Pando Alliance, Ellicott City, Maryland - A home energy rating company, certified more than 1,100 dwelling units as ENERGY STAR® in 2021, increasing certifications by over 40% from 2020. --Global Facility Solutions, LLC Columbia, Maryland - Global Facilities Solutions demonstrates its commitment to ENERGY STAR® by benchmarking their entire client portfolio of over 80 properties and certifying more than 50 properties. --Bozzuto Management Company, Greenbelt Maryland - Bozzuto Management Company is a third-party manager of multifamily communities. Bozzuto leveraged ENERGY STAR® resources to develop unique and innovative tools to reduce energy consumption across its managed portfolio. For more information about ENERGY STAR, please visit www.energystar.gov and its impact on states, visit www.energystar.gov/statefacts