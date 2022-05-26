EPA and DOE Announce 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winners

PHILDELPHIA (May 26, 2022) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy announced the winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards. These 210 organizations, which represent the top ENERGY STAR partners, are making important contributions in support of America’s clean energy transition. They come from 37 states and span nearly every sector of the economy, including Fortune 500 companies, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators across the United States. The District of Columbia has eight winners. “We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for businesses and customers.” For 30 years, ENERGY STAR has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2020, energy savings from ENERGY STAR and its partners helped reduce U.S. electricity consumption by the equivalent of over 10% of total U.S. demand, while delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions. Leading the way in delivering these results are award-winning partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR. More than 150 of these award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Here are the 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in DC: --BOMA International, District of Columbia - BOMA maintained its leadership in promoting ENERGY STAR® resources to the real estate industry to help members meet sustainability objectives and communicated key messages on how to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. --Cushman & Wakefield, District of Columbia - Cushman & Wakefield has maintained its longstanding commitment to energy conservation across its portfolio, and leverages ENERGY STAR® tools and resources to communicate with internal and external stakeholders. --Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), District of Columbia - Pepco introduced a “Certificate of Completion” for homeowners completing projects in the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program. The three-tiered program is based on the size and scope of the completed project and includes silver, gold and platinum certificates. --Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), District of Columbia - Delmarva Power & Light (DPL) is an electric utility company serving Maryland’s Eastern Shore and parts of Delaware. The utility continues to promote ENERGY STAR® across multiple program areas to drive energy savings for its customers. -- Fannie Mae, District of Columbia - Fannie Mae has continued to expand on its green financing programs, raising awareness of the benefits of benchmarking and certification in the multifamily housing market and reaching thousands of owners and tenants. -- Institute for Market Transformation, District of Columbia - Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) is a national nonprofit focused on energy efficiency in buildings. In 2021, IMT expanded its integration and promotion of ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager®, 1–100 ENERGY STAR® scores, and ENERGY STAR recognition across program areas. -- Portland Cement Association, District of Columbia - PCA continues to play a key role in promoting decarbonization of the U.S. cement industry while advancing the EPA ENERGY STAR® industrial partnership among cement producers. - Urban Land Institute, District of Columbia - promoted the use of ENERGY STAR® tools and resources through its robust network of real estate partners, further driving program participation and best practices in energy management. For more information about ENERGY STAR, please visit www.energystar.gov and its impact on states, visit www.energystar.gov/statefacts