EPA and DOE Honor 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners

March 28, 2023

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) are announcing the winners of the 2023 ENERGY STAR Awards. These 220 organizations, which represent the top ENERGY STAR partners, are making significant contributions in support of the clean energy transition. They come from 37 states and multiple economic sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, energy rating companies, utilities, and commercial building owners and operators across the United States.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

For more than 30 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has supported the transition to a clean energy economy by fostering innovation, jobs, and economic development, while protecting public health. ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped save American families and businesses more than 520 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $42 billion in energy costs in 2020 alone.

Leading the way in delivering these results are more than 170 award-winning ENERGY STAR partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency. These award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award.

Here are a few examples of how 2023 ENERGY STAR Award Winners are taking action:

(Charleston, WV) Appalachian Power Company , an electric utility, helped customers save more than 14 million kilowatt hours through its efficient products program, which provided incentives on a wide array of ENERGY STAR certified products and resulted in the sale of more than 3,000 ENERGY STAR certified appliances and 92,000 weather stripping and insulation products.

(Irvine, CA) Avanath , an affordable housing investment firm, increased the average ENERGY STAR score of its portfolio and reduced its source energy use intensity by over 35% from 2021 to 2022.

(Brevard, NC) Building Efficiency Resources , a home energy rating company, certified more than 3,000 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2022, for a total of more than 28,000 since 2010.

(Charlotte, NC) Electrolux , a global appliance company, increased its offerings of highly efficient products, supported the ENERGY STAR specification setting process, and enhanced its ENERGY STAR training, marketing, and consumer education.

(The Woodlands, TX) Entergy Texas , an electric utility, for incentivizing the construction of more than 700 ENERGY STAR certified homes, an increase of 43% compared to the previous year, and participating in numerous ENERGY STAR promotional campaigns.

(Wichita, KS) Koch Industries , a company engaged in diverse industries, earned ENERGY STAR certification for top energy performance at four nitrogenous fertilizer plants, one oil refinery, and two pulp and paper mills.

(Vancouver, WA) New Tradition Homes , a regional home builder, constructed more than 250 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2022, for a total exceeding 3,000 since joining the program in 2004, and educated all new homebuyers on the proper operation and maintenance of their ENERGY STAR certified homes.

(Tysons, VA) Park Hotels & Resorts , a lodging real estate investment trust, achieved significant energy efficiency improvements over the past year by incorporating ENERGY STAR benchmarking and performance metrics, and earned ENERGY STAR certification for five hotels, representing more than 4.5 million square feet of space.

(Atlanta, GA) Rheem Manufacturing Company , a manufacturer of residential and commercial water heaters and boilers, as well as heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment, supported crucial evolution in the heat pump water heater market by launching a new series of ENERGY STAR certified 120-volt plug-in units.

(Washington, D.C.) The Portland Cement Association, an organization serving America’s cement manufacturers, provided pivotal leadership within the cement industry by ensuring energy efficiency is represented as a key decarbonization pathway and promoting activities with ENERGY STAR that enhance cement industry energy performance.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts.