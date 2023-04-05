EPA and DOE Honor 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in Maryland

April 5, 2023

PHILADELPHIA (April 5, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Mid-Atlantic Region and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring eight ENERGY STAR partners in Maryland for their outstanding leadership in promoting energy efficiency and tackling climate change.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

For more than 30 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has supported the transition to a clean energy economy by fostering innovation, jobs, and economic development, while protecting public health. ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped save American families and businesses more than 520 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $42 billion in energy costs in 2020 alone.

Here are a few examples of how 2023 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Maryland are taking action:

Baltimore Gas Electric (Baltimore, Maryland), a gas and electric utility, leveraged ENERGY STAR partnerships to support the construction of nearly 1,800 ENERGY STAR certified homes, completed more than 1,500 home performance projects, and provided rebates on more than 58,000 measures through the ENERGY STAR Retail Products Platform.

Bozzuto Management Company (Greenbelt, Maryland), a third-party manager of multifamily communities, leveraged ENERGY STAR resources to engage with internal and external stakeholders and developed unique and innovative tools to reduce energy consumption across its managed portfolio.

EDGE Energy (Beltsville, Maryland), a home performance company, increased the number of home energy assessments performed and Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® projects completed, while simultaneously improving average energy savings per project.

Global Facility Solutions, LLC (Columbia, Maryland), an energy and engineering services company, benchmarked 100% of its client properties in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager, with nearly 60 of these properties earning ENERGY STAR certification.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (Bethesda, Maryland), an aerospace manufacturer, continued to mature its energy and sustainability program in support of the company’s decarbonization activities through work with ENERGY STAR.

National Asphalt Pavement Association (Greenbelt, Maryland), which represents U.S. asphalt mixture producers and paving contractors, worked in partnership with ENERGY STAR to develop resources that will enable the industry to better understand their energy performance and decrease greenhouse gas emissions from their facilities.

Pando Alliance (Ellicott City, Maryland), a home energy rating company, certified more than 700 dwelling units as ENERGY STAR in 2022, for a total of over 5,000 since 2011.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative -SMECO (Hughesville, Maryland), a customer-owned electric cooperative, for promoting ENERGY STAR across the residential home and consumer products sectors and delivering more than 72,000 megawatt-hours of electricity savings across its programs, an increase of 29% compared to 2021.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.