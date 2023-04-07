EPA and DOE Honor 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in Pennsylvania

April 7, 2023

Contact Information EPA Region 3 Press Office ( r3press@epa.gov

PHILADELPHIA (April 7, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Mid-Atlantic Region and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring seven ENERGY STAR partners in Pennsylvania for their outstanding leadership in promoting energy efficiency and tackling climate change.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

For more than 30 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has supported the transition to a clean energy economy by fostering innovation, jobs, and economic development, while protecting public health. ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped save American families and businesses more than 520 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $42 billion in energy costs in 2020 alone.

Here are a few examples of how 2023 ENERGY STAR Award Winners in Pennsylvania are taking action:

Air King America (West Chester, Pennsylvania), a U.S. based manufacturer of ventilation and indoor air-quality products, emphasized the benefits of ENERGY STAR certified products to staff, distributors, and customers, and increased sales of an affordable line of ENERGY STAR fans by 15%.

Bimbo Bakeries USA (Horsham, Pennsylvania), a food processing company, demonstrated leadership in energy management through its continued use of ENERGY STAR tools and resources and actions to decarbonize manufacturing operations.

Bradford White Corporation (Ambler, Pennsylvania), a manufacturer of products for water heating, space heating, combination heating, and storage applications, developed compelling online content to engage and educate consumers and professionals on the merits of ENERGY STAR certified products.

PECO Energy Company (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), an electric and natural gas utility, effectively leveraged ENERGY STAR throughout its residential portfolio and introduced a bonus rebate strategy to motivate customers to move forward with deeper energy-saving measures including ENERGY STAR certified ductless mini-split and air-source heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, and heat pump clothes dryers.

PPL Electric Utilities (Allentown, Pennsylvania), an electric utility, effectively leveraged the ENERGY STAR brand and certifications to encourage residential customers to upgrade energy intensive heating, cooling, and water heating systems.

Rhode Island Energy (Allentown, Pennsylvania), an electricity and gas company, performed more than 11,000 energy assessments and created incentives to gain participation in underserved neighborhoods through the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program.

Ricoh USA, Inc. (Exton, Pennsylvania), a global technology company, updated its carbon calculator and intranet site to provide improved information to its customers and employees on the ENERGY STAR value proposition, the benefits of ENERGY STAR certified remanufactured equipment and the impact of making imaging product settings more efficient.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and Award Winners’ achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts