EPA and DOT Put California on Notice
Please note: Many of these links take you to external websites. The following links exit the site Exit to Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to put California on notice that the so-called "framework agreement" appears to be inconsistent with Federal law and it may result in legal consequences.
In case you missed it here's a roundup of the headlines and greatest hits:
Bloomberg: Trump Administration Says Automakers' Pact with California is Illegal
“The Trump administration has launched a multi-pronged legal assault on California’s agreement with four carmakers on tailpipe emissions that was reached in defiance of a federal plan to ease national standards. Lawyers from the Transportation Department and Environmental Protection Agency sent a letter to California’s top air-pollution regulator, warning the state to abandon its pact with the automakers and that any state actions to further the compromise 'appear to be unlawful and invalid.'”
Reuters: EPA, DOT say California Actions on Auto Emissions Appear to Be 'Unlawful'
“The letter — copies of which were sent to the automakers chief executives — said the automakers' commitments 'may result in legal consequences given the limits placed in federal law on California’s authority.'”
L.A. Times Headline: Trump Administration Threatens California Over Auto Emissions Deal with Carmakers
Politico: EPA, DOT Warn California That Auto Deal Appears 'Unlawful and Invalid'
“General counsels from EPA and the Transportation Department warned today that an air pollution agreement inked between California and four automakers last month appears to be 'unlawful and invalid.'”
The Hill: Trump Administration Warns California Its Tailpipe Deal Could Violate Federal Law
“The Trump administration sent a warning to California officials Friday, stating that a recent agreement the state made with automakers over tailpipe pollution could violate the law... the state lacked authority under the Clean Air Act to set fuel economy standards in conjunction with the car makers.”
Washington Examiner: EPA Also Issues Legal Warning to California
"Attorneys with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Transportation Department, which administer the federal fuel-efficiency program, issued their own legal warning to California officials on Friday."
CBS News: Trump Administration Challenges California on Fuel Economy Standards
“The Trump administration is challenging California over the state's new automotive emissions and fuel economy 'framework' agreement with automakers... Lawyers at the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Transportation on Friday sent a letter to the chairman of the California Air Resources Board, following California's July 'framework' agreement with Ford, Volkswagen, Honda and BMW to abide by certain new greenhouse gas emissions standards.”
E&E News: Trump Admin Says Calif. Deal with Automakers Broke Law
“In a sharply worded letter, EPA and the Department of Transportation warned California Air Resources Board Chairwoman Mary Nichols that she may be on shaky legal ground... according to the letter, the agreement may violate the Energy Policy and Conservation Act of 1975, which prevents states from setting fuel economy standards.”