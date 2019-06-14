News Releases from Region 04

EPA and Glynn Environmental Coalition to Co-host Superfund and Risk Assessment Workshop June 22 in Brunswick, Georgia

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (June 14, 2019) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Glynn Environmental Coalition (GEC) are co-hosting a Superfund and Risk Assessment Workshop on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the College of Coastal Georgia. The workshop will provide an overview of the Superfund process together with methods and limitations for assessing human health risk and toxicity. A question and answer session will follow the presentations.

Who: EPA

GEC

What: Superfund and Risk Assessment Workshop

When: Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Where: College of Coastal Georgia

Jones Building, Room 102

1 College Dr.

Brunswick, GA

For a full college campus map visit: https://www.ccga.edu/uploaded/images/maps/CCGACampusMap-Web.pdf

For further information, please contact Angela Miller, EPA Community Involvement Coordinator at (678) 575-8132 or via email at miller.angela@epa.gov.

For information about Superfund: http://www.epa.gov/superfund