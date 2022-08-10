EPA and ICMA Invite Media to Attend 2022 Brownfields Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

August 10, 2022

Contact Information 214 665-2200 Jennah Durant or Joe Robledo ( R6Press@epa.gov

(DALLAS – August 10, 2022) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and International City/County Management Association (ICMA) will host the National Brownfields Training Conference in Oklahoma City, Okla., from August 16-19. The conference features 120 panels, roundtables, and topic talks where attendees can learn directly from experts in the reuse field and interact with federal, state, and local decision-makers. Plenary speakers include EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Dr. Jonathan Reichental, founder of Human Future.

Most conference events are open to the press. Please present press credentials at the registration desk to receive a badge and have the registration fee waived. For more information on the conference, including a list of panels and speakers, please visit https://brownfields2022.org/.

WHAT: 2022 National Brownfields Training Conference

WHERE: Oklahoma City Convention Center; 100 Mick Cornet Dr., Oklahoma City, OK, 73109



WHEN: Tuesday, August 16

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. CDT

