EPA and IDEM Announce Public Comment for Safety-Kleen Proposed Permit Renewal for PCB Treatment and Storage

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO (June 19, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) are inviting comments from the public on the proposed renewal and modification for Safety-Kleen Systems Inc.’s permit to treat and store used oil containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) at its facility in East Chicago, Indiana.

Safety-Kleen collects used oil from oil change facilities, automotive shops, car dealerships, industry, and do-it-yourself oil pickup centers. Safety-Kleen does not pick up oil that is known to contain PCBs. However, PCBs are sometimes found in oil the company collects. The proposed renewal of Safety-Kleen’s PCB approval would allow the company to continue to treat the contaminated oil.

EPA and IDEM are taking comments from the public through Aug. 31, 2019, on the proposed permit before a final decision is made. Safety-Kleen has had EPA approval and an IDEM permit since 1998 to store and treat PCBs in used oil. This public comment period is for the proposed renewal of this approval and the modification of some of the operating parameters of Safety-Kleen’s treatment system.

A public meeting regarding the proposed permit will be held on Tuesday, July 16, at the Robert A. Pastrick Library, 1008 W. Chicago Ave., East Chicago, from 4 to 7 p.m. Safety-Kleen officials will give a presentation followed by a question-and-answer period from 4 to 4:45 p.m. EPA and IDEM representatives will be available to answer questions from 5 to 5:45 p.m. A formal hearing for accepting comments from the public on the proposed approval will run from 6 to 7 p.m.

The proposed permit and supporting technical documents may be viewed at the Robert A. Pastrick Library. Documents may also be viewed online by visiting the IDEM webpage at https://www.IN.gov/idem/5391.htm or the EPA webpage at https://www.epa.gov/pcbs/forms/safety-kleen.

