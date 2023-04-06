EPA and Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Environmental Cooperation

April 7, 2023



JAKARTA, INDONESIA — This week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry (MOEF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation on environmental protection and climate action.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration on a range of environmental issues, such as climate change, air quality management, water quality management, waste management, environmental education, and environmental law enforcement. The MOU also aims to promote technical exchanges and information sharing between the two countries.

"EPA greatly values our productive and sustained history of environmental cooperation with Indonesia, particularly with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “We’re proud to partner with the ministry to advance our shared goals of protecting human health and the environment, and to address the global environmental challenges we face today and in the future."

"Indonesia and the United States have a long history of cooperation on environmental issues, and this MOU will further enhance our collaboration and mutual learning," said MOEF Minister Siti Nurbaya. "We look forward to working with EPA on implementing concrete actions that will benefit both our countries and the planet."

“This MOU will expand our collaboration on a range of environmental pollution issues to help both our countries achieve our objectives of improving air quality, waste management, and water sanitation, and reducing plastic pollution,” said U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Kim.

Many Indonesian environmental regulations have been inspired by US EPA regulations, which have served as an academic reference for Indonesian environmental regulations since the early 2000s.

The MOU builds on the existing partnership between EPA and MOEF under the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership, which was established in 2015 to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level. The MOU also supports the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change, which both countries have ratified.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/international-cooperation

More information about MOEF: https://www.menlhk.go.id/