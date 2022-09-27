EPA and The International Motorsports Association to host Green Racing Science Technology, Engineering and Math Event at Tucker High School

September 27, 2022

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 (Main) EPA Region 4 Press Office ( Region4Press@epa.gov

ATLANTA (September 27, 2022) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is partnering with the International Motorsports Association (IMSA) to host the Green Racing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) event at Tucker High School in Tucker, Georgia.

“The Green Racing STEM event is a great example of how we are making strides in partnering with students to promote careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, and educating communities about clean and innovative new technologies,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman.”

Scientists and Engineers from the EPA, IMSA and Michelin Motorsports will partner with two accomplished IMSA race drivers to introduce the students to STEM-related careers, internships, and scholarship opportunities in the racing industry and at EPA. The event will also highlight the diversity and inclusion opportunities in IMSA racing and at EPA. The students will have the opportunity to learn about the science and technology of racing by getting an up-close look at one of Paul Miller Racing Team’s IMSA race cars, a display of racing tire technology from Michelin, and Georgia Tech’s award-winning hybrid-electric vehicle, which competed in the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) 2022 EcoCAR Mobility Challenge.

Background

The Green Racing Initiative began in 2008 as a partnership between the EPA, the DOE and the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). The goal of the Green Racing program is to promote clean and innovative technologies in racing that can then be transferred to consumer vehicles, hence the slogan “From the Raceway to the Driveway.” Over the years, EPA, DOE and SAE have partnered with IMSA to promote the Green Racing program. EPA Region 4 has partnered with the Office of Transportation and Air Quality (OTAQ) in EPA Headquarters to educate fans at numerous sports car races in the region, including many years at the Petit Le Mans race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The outreach events have reached thousands of race fans educating them on environmental and climate benefits of clean and renewable fuels, hybrid, electric and other advanced vehicle technologies.

EPA will partner with IMSA and the GA Tech EcoCAR Team to have an educational display at the 2022 Petit Le Mans from September 28 through October 1, 2022, at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia.

Find more information on:

GA Tech EcoCar Team

IMSA Sustainability

Learn more about EPA's STEM Outreach Providing Opportunities to Students and Teachers