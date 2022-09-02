EPA and The Ministry of the Environment of Japan Release Joint Statement on Continued Bilateral Environmental Cooperation

September 2, 2022

WASHINGTON – On September 2, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Michael S. Regan and Minister of the Environment, Japan Nishimura Akihiro met in Tokyo, Japan for a high-level bilateral dialogue. The ministers met to discuss accomplishments, including the historic climate investments from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and priorities for continued international, regional, and bilateral cooperation on environmental protection.

Climate Change and Decarbonization

The Ministry of the Environment, Japan (MOE) and the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognize the importance of implementation of the Paris Agreement on strengthening global response to the threat of climate change. As documented in the U.S.-Japan Climate Partnership, both countries are committed to taking ambitious steps to lead domestic climate efforts, accelerate international climate action, promote climate transparency, and achieve 2050 net zero goals and aligned 2030 nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

An enhanced transparency framework is the foundation for implementation of the Paris Agreement, designed to build trust and confidence that all countries are contributing their share to the global effort. MOE and EPA will continue to cooperate in providing capacity building support to Asian countries including through the Workshop on Greenhouse Gas Inventories in Asia and EPA’s Transparency Accelerator. The enhancement of monitoring, reporting, and verification for developing countries contributes to their assessment of progress towards NDCs, development and implementation of effective greenhouse gas emission reduction measures, and development of biennial transparency reports including Article 6 reporting.

Subnational actors are vital in leading efforts towards decarbonization. MOE and the Office of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, United States of America, joined by EPA, launched the “Global Subnational Zero Carbon Promotion Initiative” at COP26. Both participate in Zero Carbon City International Forums to highlight the efforts that state, city, and local governments are taking to reach zero carbon goals. Together MOE and EPA promote action globally to support and accelerate subnational climate action. While in Japan, the EPA Administrator visited a model city that is proactively working towards decarbonization and has received funding from MOE to achieve these goals.

MOE and EPA are taking steps to promote lifecycle management of fluorocarbons, including hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). The agencies continue to share approaches to managing fluorocarbons and best practices for sustainably managing these compounds with each other and the global community.

The United States and Japan are among the initial countries that participated in the Global Methane Pledge (GMP) and the GMP Energy Pathway to reduce global methane emissions. In addition, MOE and EPA will continue to promote domestic policies and international cooperation to reduce methane emissions in the waste sector including through highlighting the issues and facilitating relevant actions at national and international levels.