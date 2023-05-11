EPA and Northeastern Illinois University Partner to Increase Environmental Career Opportunities for Students

May 11, 2023

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a memorandum of understanding with Northeastern Illinois University that will help increase environmental knowledge, research and community engagement while providing enhanced academic and career opportunities for students from historically underrepresented groups.

“EPA’s partnerships with higher education institutions are invaluable to our work in protecting public health and the environment,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “It is our hope that this partnership will help to bring together diverse communities and open up career pathways in environmental protection for students across the university.”

Under the agreement, Northeastern Illinois University will work with EPA employees to explore creative solutions to environmental problems while providing students access to training programs and opportunities for career growth.

“By taking this step, NEIU joins EPA’s Office of Civil Rights and Office of Regional Council in demonstrating that we are committed to moving beyond the talk of equity, diversity and inclusion to actually creating the necessary opportunities to forge a truly diverse and equitable workforce,” said Northeastern Illinois University President Gloria Gibson. “We are confident that our students will benefit from this partnership, obtaining knowledge and experience in the field that can open new career paths for them.”

The agreement between EPA and NEIU highlights a shared commitment to protecting public health, improving environmental sustainability and creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds to gain valuable experience. EPA is committed to its work with universities to promote environmental stewardship and create a more sustainable and equitable future.

Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on the Northwest Side of Chicago. The University has additional locations in the metropolitan area, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro and the University Center of Lake County.

