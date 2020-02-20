News Releases from Region 10

EPA and OXARC, Inc. settle Clean Air Act violations at company’s Pasco facility

SEATTLE -- The Region 10 office of the Environmental Protection Agency today announced that it has entered a consent agreement and final order with OXARC, Inc. to resolve violations of the federal Clean Air Act’s risk management program requirements at the company’s storage facility in Pasco, Washington.

EPA alleges that OXARC stored more than 2,500-lbs of chlorine and 5,000-lbs of sulfur dioxide and thus was required to develop and implement a Risk Management Plan to detect, prevent, or minimize accidental releases of the toxic chemicals and provide prompt emergency response should a release occur. An appropriate Risk Management Plan also provides valuable information to local fire, police, and emergency response personnel to prepare for and respond to chemical emergencies in their community.

EPA alleged that OXARC’s plan failed to include required contact information for local emergency response agencies, medical/rescue, HAZMAT, and personnel qualified to respond to a release. EPA also alleged that the company failed to comply with Clean Air Act requirements that it systematically ensure the safe handling, storage, maintenance, and functional integrity of the cylinders of chlorine and sulphur dioxide stored at the facility.

“Anyone who stores large quantities of dangerous chemicals has a duty to obey the laws that are intended to protect such a facility’s neighbors,” said Ed Kowalski, director of EPA Region 10’s Enforcement and Compliance Assistance Division. “We are on the look-out for these kinds of violations because they can lead to tragedies when an accident happens.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the company paid a penalty of $100,000.

A copy of the Consent Agreement and Final Order is here: OXARC

To learn more about EPA’s Clean Air Act Risk Management Program, here’s our Fact Sheet: Clean Air Act Section 112r Fact Sheet

