EPA and PADEP to hold virtual public meeting to take comment on federal, state settlement with American Zinc Recycling Corp.

Settlement to result in 47 million pounds of pollution reduction from AZR facility in Palmerton, Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (April 16, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) will hold a virtual public meeting May 4 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to take comment from the public on a proposed settlement with American Zinc Recycling Corp. (AZR). In February, EPA announced the U.S. and PADEP had settled a federal-state lawsuit citing violations of air, water and hazardous waste environmental laws at AZR’s facility in Palmerton, Pennsylvania.

In settlement papers filed on January 19th in federal court in Scranton, Pa., AZR has agreed to carry out an estimated $4.3 million in measures to comply with federal and state environmental laws. This settlement is expected to result in an estimated 47 million pounds of reductions of pollution from the AZR facility, including 25 million pounds of electric arc furnace dust over three years. AZR also will pay a $3.3 million penalty. The complaint and proposed consent decree were filed by the U.S. Justice Department, on behalf of the EPA and PADEP.

The $3.3 million penalty will be divided equally between the U.S. and Pennsylvania.

The proposed consent decree, was subject to a 30-day public comment period, which has since closed. During the open comment period, EPA received three requests for a public meeting. The May 4th virtual meeting is in response to those requests. The proposed consent decree is available for review at www.justice.gov/enrd/Consent_Decrees.html

To participate in the virtual public meeting:

Microsoft Teams Meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Or call in (audio only)

+1 484-352-3221,,581309786# United States, Philadelphia

Phone Conference ID: 581 309 786#

