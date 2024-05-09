News Releases:
Contact Us

EPA and Partners to Hold Public Meeting in Cleveland on Cuyahoga River Old Channel Cleanup

Contact Information
Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov)
312-353-0967

CHICAGO (May 9, 2024) — Next week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Great Lakes Legacy Act project partners will hold a public meeting in Cleveland to discuss the Cuyahoga River Old Channel sediment cleanup that will begin next year. The sediment  contains several contaminants that are toxic to aquatic organisms, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), oil and grease, and metals. Approximately 100,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment will be removed from the Cuyahoga River Old Channel. At the meeting, EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will update the community on the construction of a confined disposal facility where the contaminated sediment will be properly disposed.   

WHO:      EPA
                  U.S. Army Corps of Engineers                                               
                  Port of Cleveland
                  Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
                  Ohio EPA
                  Ohio Lake Erie Commission
                 

WHAT:      Public meeting to learn about next steps for Cuyahoga River Old Channel cleanup
 

WHEN:      Wednesday, May 15
                     6–8 p.m.
            

WHERE:    Windows on the River
                     2000 Sycamore St.
                     Cleveland, OH
                    

The project is part of a larger initiative to clean up the Cuyahoga River Area of Concern. For more information, please visit EPA’s webpage.

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.
Last updated on May 9, 2024