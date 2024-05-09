EPA and Partners to Hold Public Meeting in Cleveland on Cuyahoga River Old Channel Cleanup

May 9, 2024

Contact Information 312-353-0967 Allison Lippert ( lippert.allison@epa.gov

CHICAGO (May 9, 2024) — Next week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Great Lakes Legacy Act project partners will hold a public meeting in Cleveland to discuss the Cuyahoga River Old Channel sediment cleanup that will begin next year. The sediment contains several contaminants that are toxic to aquatic organisms, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), oil and grease, and metals. Approximately 100,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment will be removed from the Cuyahoga River Old Channel. At the meeting, EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will update the community on the construction of a confined disposal facility where the contaminated sediment will be properly disposed.

WHO: EPA

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Port of Cleveland

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District

Ohio EPA

Ohio Lake Erie Commission



WHAT: Public meeting to learn about next steps for Cuyahoga River Old Channel cleanup



WHEN: Wednesday, May 15

6–8 p.m.



WHERE: Windows on the River

2000 Sycamore St.

Cleveland, OH



The project is part of a larger initiative to clean up the Cuyahoga River Area of Concern. For more information, please visit EPA’s webpage.