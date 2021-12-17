EPA and Representative Mikie Sherrill Tour Essex County Superfund Sites Ahead of Historic Infusion of $3.5 Billion Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Unimatic Superfund Site in Fairfield Expected to Receive Funds to Move Cleanup Forward

December 17, 2021

Contact Information (212)-637-3672 Stephen McBay ( mcbay.stephen@epa.gov

NEW YORK – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 2 Administrator Lisa F. Garcia, U.S. Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette toured the Unimatic Manufacturing and Caldwell Trucking Superfund sites in Fairfield, New Jersey. Together, they emphasized the historic funding boost from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which invests $3.5 billion in the Superfund Remedial Program, making a dramatic impact on EPA’s ability to address the legacy pollution that harms the public health of communities and neighborhoods across the country.

"We are witnessing a once-in-a-generation investment that gives EPA the resources to clean up legacy pollution that has gone unaddressed for far too long, particularly in underserved and overburdened communities," said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. "The funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go directly toward shovel-ready sites such as Unimatic, giving back a healthy and vibrant environment to the Fairfield community."

“For too long, New Jerseyans have dealt with the hazardous burdens Superfund sites place on our environment, public health, and communities,” said Rep. Sherrill. “As Chairwoman of the Environment Subcommittee, I’m proud that the funding we included in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act -- and the announcement of this plan to finally move forward with projects that will help remediate these toxic sites, including right here in NJ-11 -- will be instrumental to improving the health and safety of our community as a whole. It is just one of the many examples of how this infrastructure law is bringing funding directly back to NJ-11 to address real needs facing New Jersey and our families, making our communities stronger for generations to come. I want to thank EPA Regional Administrator Garcia and NJ DEP Commissioner LaTourette for joining me in NJ-11 today and for their steadfast commitment to remediating these Superfund sites.”

"DEP welcomes the notable increase of federal funds to jumpstart cleanups at seven New Jersey Superfund sites, including the Unimatic PCB site in Fairfield,” said Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. “New Jersey's strong partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will ensure that the bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides funding to protect public health and restore our natural resources, making our communities safer and returning these seven properties to productive use whether for open space or commercial activity.”

Superfund is the federal cleanup program established by Congress in 1980 to investigate and clean up the country's most hazardous waste sites. While the Superfund program operates on the principle that polluters should pay for the cleanups, EPA will use federal funding when those responsible for the pollution cannot be found or are not financially viable.

The Unimatic Manufacturing Corporation site is one of several Superfund sites in New Jersey, with new construction projects awaiting funding. The metals molding facility operated machines using lubricating oil that contained polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). Wastewater from the facility contaminated the on-site building, soil, and groundwater, including the soil on three nearby properties. As a result, EPA placed the Unimatic Manufacturing Corporation site on the Superfund Program’s National Priorities List in May 2014.

Prior to EPA’s involvement, NJDEP oversaw the removal of approximately 5,000 tons of PCB contaminated soil from the Unimatic property, which reduced some risk associated with the site. However, widespread PCB and pesticide-contaminated soil remain in the subsurface, both underneath and outside the building footprint.

EPA will use the expected BIL funding for shovel-ready work to address the remaining high levels of PCBs in the interior of the on-site building. EPA plans to demolish the building, following strict procedures to control dust during the demolition. EPA's plan also includes removing approximately 26,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil and replacing it with clean soil. During the cleanup, EPA will monitor the air to protect the public from any hazardous particles resulting from the demolition and sample the soil to ensure the effectiveness of the cleanup.

For more information about the Unimatic Manufacturing Corporation Superfund Site, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/unimatic

For more information about EPA and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/infrastructure/fact-sheet-epa-bipartisan-infrastructure-law

Follow EPA Region 2 on Twitter at http://twitter.com/eparegion2 and visit our Facebook page, http://facebook.com/eparegion2

21-089